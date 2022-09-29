Pokemon GO Evolving Stars: Starting date, Cosmoem debut, Raid Day, and more

Though Pokemon GO's 2022 Fashion Week event has only been active for a day, Niantic has already announced the next event that will be coming to live servers. The Evolving Stars event will be the long-awaited occasion that brings in the arrival of the second stage of Cosmog's evolution, Cosmoem.

Many players are eager to learn when this event will begin and what activities and new encounters it will bring to the game. Luckily, Niantic has dropped information regarding everything coming to the event on the official website for their Pokemon mobile title.

So what should players know about the new Evolving Stars event coming to Pokemon GO? Luckily, all kinds of activities have been revealed to be coming to the event, from the Mega Gyarados Raid Day to the reveal of a special Battle League cup for players to participate in.

Pokemon GO's Evolving Stars event: Increased spawn rate, Raid Battles, Mega Gyarados, and the Evolution Cup

Wild encounters

Cosmoem as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the Season of Light's story featuring Cosmog and the legend around it, this new event aims to expand the story and give players a way to evolve their Cosmog. Although Cosmoem may be the spotlight creature for the upcoming event, there are many more additions to be excited about.

Certain Pokemon that are hard to encounter in Pokemon GO will appear more commonly in the wild. Given that the event is taking place in October, some notable Ghost-Types will have an increased spawn rate. Here is a list of every spawn-boosted creature:

Kakuna

Pidgeotto

Poliwhirl

Kadabra

Haunter

Rhyhorn

Seadra

Scyther

Eevee

Swinub

Ralts

Duskull

Tynamo

Litwick

Helioptile

This event is a great opportunity for players to get their hands on some evolved Pokemon to save the time and candy required to evolve them naturally.

Raid Bosses

Official artwork displaying Raid Battles in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Raid Battles are some of the most popular features in Pokemon GO as they give players a way to work together to obtain potentially powerful creatures. Much like wild encounters, the Pokemon that trainers encounter when challenging a Raid Battle experience a rotation with events. Here is a list of Evolving Stars' Raid Battles:

One-Star Raids:

Slowpoke

Onix

Scyther

Porygon

Sunkern

As an added bonus, all One-Star Raid Bosses have a chance of appearing in their shiny variants when encountered post-Raid.

Three-Star Raids:

Magneton

Rhydon

Togetic

Piloswine

Five-Star and Mega Raids:

Xerneas

Yveltal

Mega Lopunny

Mega Manectric

All Raid Bosses in the Five and Mega categories can appear in their shiny variants as well.

Mega Gyarados Raid Day

Official imagery for the Mega Gyarados Raid Day (Image via Niantic)

The Mega Gyarados Raid Day will begin on October 8, at 2:00 pm local time. This event gives players a chance to not only battle the aquatic beast but to catch its shiny variant as well. Trainers will also be able to receive five free Raid Passes upon spinning Gym photo disks during the event.

Battle League Evolution Cup

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Battle League (Image via Niantic)

When the Evolving Stars event goes live, the Evolution Cup will be introduced in Pokemon GO. This special battle format follows that of the Great League by only allowing pocket monsters with a combat power of 1,500 or less to participate. However, the main difference is that the Evolution Cup only allows middle-stage evolutions. This means Pokemon like Monferno, Gabite, and Grovyle will be able to take on this new challenge.

Players looking forward to the Evolving Stars event can expect it to hit live servers on October 5, 10:00 am local time. It will then end on October 11 at 8:00 pm local time.

