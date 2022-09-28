Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2022: All shiny variants that will appear during the event

With the 2022 edition of Pokemon GO's Fashion Week finally here, many hardcore collectors have started setting up checklists of all the shiny Pokemon they can catch. However, as experienced players are aware, not every Pokemon in the game can be caught in its rare shiny variant.

Introduced in the second generation of the franchise, shiny Pokemon have been the object of obsession for many trainers. While these creatures do not possess any special stats or unique moves, they are held in high regard due to their altered color pallets and sparkling effects upon summoning.

With every event in Pokemon GO comes a wave of shiny Pokemon that players will be able to find. The same applies to the latest edition of Fashion Week.

Every shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Fashion Week 2022

Wild encounters

Murkrow as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A wild encounter is probably the easiest way of encountering a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

When Pokemon appear on the map, they appear as their standard variation. To test if the spawned creature is shiny or not, players will need to instigate an encounter with one.

Here is a list of all the Pokemon that can be found shiny via wild encounters in Fashion Week 2022:

Costumed Butterfree

Costumed Croagunk

Costumed Blitzle

Costumed Diglett

Costumed Kirlia

Costumed Absol

Murkrow

Glameow

Furfrou

This event also marks the debut of Furfrou's shiny variant.

Hatching Eggs

Official imagery showcasing eggs in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hatching eggs is another common way for players to find shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The only type of eggs that have changed for Fashion Week 2022 is 7km eggs.

Here is a list of all the shiny Pokemon that can be found in the event’s exclusive egg catalog:

Costumed Shinx

Costumed Croagunk

Costumed Smoochum

Costumed Diglett

These are also all of the Pokemon that players can hatch from these eggs during Fashion Week 2022. Each egg has a chance of hatching a shiny Pokemon.

Raid Battles

The official artwork used to promote Raid Battles (Image via Niantic)

Raid Battles are one of Pokemon GO's most appealing sources of gameplay. They offer trainers a chance to cooperate with others and reward them with some of the best creatures in the franchise.

Raids of the one, three, five, and mega variety will be available during Fashion Week 2022. Here is a list of all the shiny Pokemon that can be encountered after a successful Raid Battle:

One-Star Raids

Costumed Diglett

Costumed Croagunk

Costumed Shinx

Furfrou

Three-Star Raids

Costumed Butterfree

Costumed Kirlia

Costumed Absol

Five-Star Raids

Yveltal

Mega Raids

Lopunny

Basically, every potential Raid Boss, except for Mareanie and Scraggy, can be found in their shiny variants.

Field Research Encounters

Official imagery featuring a Research Reward Package (Image via Niantic)

During Fashion Week 2022, Pokemon GO trainers will obtain a few research tasks that reward them with a wild encounter. These encounters change with every event and are a great way to obtain some shiny Pokemon with slightly better stats than wild ones.

Here is a list of all the shiny Pokemon that can appear through research encounters during this event:

Eevee

Murkrow

Skitty

Glameow

Costumed Croagunk

Costumed Blitzle

Furfrou

This list also includes all of the potential research task Pokemon (except for Mareanie). Mareanie's shiny variant is not currently available in the game, but it may be added at a later date.

Pokemon GO's Fashion Week began on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and will run until Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

