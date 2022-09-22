Pokemon GO Mareanie Raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Mareanie will appear in 3-Star Raids during the Pokemon GO 2022 Fashion Week event. Fashion Week kicks off on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time and lasts until Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Costumed Pokemon will be available and Mareanie will debut alongside its evolution Toxapex.

Themed Pokemon will be in the Raid rotation throughout Fashion Week and Mareanie will be one that many trainers are after. It won't be available in its shiny form for its debut, but can be easily taken out with Ground, Electric, and Psychic attacks.

Mareanie's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mareanie is a Poison/Water-type Pokemon. In Pokemon GO, it has basic supereffective weaknesses with no double weaknesses to take advantage of. Ground, Electric, and Psychic moves will do the most damage against.

There are quite a few Pokemon with one of those types that can utilize moves of the same type. Just be sure to avoid its long list of resistances, as they will barely damage Mareanie at all:

Fighting

Poison

Bug

Steel

Fire

Water

Ice

Fairy

Pokemon that do use Ground, Electric, or Psychic-type attacks on Mareanie will deal extra damage with what is known as a Same Type Attack Bonus. This will be applicable if they have a type that matches the maneuver.

The best counters for Mareanie in Pokemon GO

Garchomp is one of the strongest options against Mareanie in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With all of its weaknesses known, it is easy to put together a Raid team to battle Mareanie. Due to it being a 3-Star Raid, high-level trainers with high CP Pokemon should have no problem going at it solo.

It is always recommended that 3-Star and above Raids are taken on with other trainers, though. This simply makes it easier to defeat the Raid Pokemon and ensure an encounter.

Go with the following Pokemon and movesets to have the best chance of defeating Mareanie in battle:

Mewtwo : Confusion as the Fast Attack. Psystrike as the Charged Attack.

: Confusion as the Fast Attack. Psystrike as the Charged Attack. Alakazam : Confusion as the Fast Attack. Psychic as the Charged Attack.

: Confusion as the Fast Attack. Psychic as the Charged Attack. Thundurus (Therian) : Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Thunderbolt as the Charged Attack.

: Volt Switch as the Fast Attack. Thunderbolt as the Charged Attack. Zapdos : Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Zap Cannon as the Charged Attack.

: Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Zap Cannon as the Charged Attack. Torterra : Razor Leaf as the Fast Attack. Sand Tomb as the Charged Attack.

: Razor Leaf as the Fast Attack. Sand Tomb as the Charged Attack. Garchomp: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

Many powerful Electric and Psychic-types are available to take on Mareanie. The likes of Mewtwo, Alakazam, and Zapdos are some of the most common ones that trainers may have in their collection.

When it comes to Ground-types, the majority of them will take supereffective damage from any Water-type attacks Mareanie may possess. These are two wonderful options that negate Water-type effectiveness.

Utilize Torterra as it is a Grass/Ground-type. The Grass-typing removes the supereffective nature of Water attacks against its Ground-typing. The same can be said for Garchomp, except with the Dragon portion of its Dragon/Ground-typing.

Mareanie will have trouble dealing damage against any of the Pokemon listed above. Take them to a Pokemon GO Raid, solo with enough CP, or with other trainers to be victorious during Fashion Week.

