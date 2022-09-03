Best teams for Great League in Pokemon Go (September 2022)

Pokemon Go players can throw themselves into the competitive element of this beloved mobile game through the League system's hardcore battles. There are three Leagues available that limit the Combat Power of the teams allowed to enter. The lowest limit comes in the Great League, which tops out at 1,500 CP.

The limit on CP vastly changes the meta of a Pokemon battle. Being unable to pick the ultimate top-tier choices allows for a greater variety of creatures to get the spotlight. However, even in the lowest rank, clear favorites will emerge and begin to dominate the tournament scene.

The most successful teams in Pokemon Go Great League

As the new season begins on September 1, the meta will be receiving one of its ever-present shakeups. Pokemon Go players will find the same handful of creatures working their way through many matches in the Great League.

The current most successful trio in Great League is Azumarill, Medicham, and Galarian Stunkfisk. Most of the highest-ranked teams have reshuffles of that triumvirate, but Azumarill in the lead is the current favorite.

Azumarill has long been a terror in the world of competitive Pokemon, thanks to its diverse moveset and substantial survivability. The overwhelming majority of top-tier Great League teams put Azumarill on the list.

Galarian Stunkfisk features the rare and coveted Ground/Steel double-type, giving it solid resistance to most other Great League favorites. Rock Slide and Earthquake are powerful attacks, and they double as Fairy-type killers.

Medicham is not particularly impressive anywhere outside of Great League, but it's a solid attacker here. Its combo of Counter and Dynamic Punch are great Fighting moves that will crush a ton of strong enemies.

Common alternatives to the most common trio include Bastiodon and Skarmory. The former is a straight-up tank, and players can use it to absorb comical amounts of damage. The latter is a great all-purpose attacker that fits any team.

Less common solid picks in Pokemon Go's Great League

Tired of running into the same Pokemon Go trio in matches? Players who grow tired of exact mirror matches can experiment with some other entries. These Pokemon won't fit the typical best team, but they're still fantastic options for the right side.

Players sick of getting wrecked by Azumarill can add a Shiftry to their team. The powerful Grass-type Pokemon can survive a ton of Water damage and crush the Aqua Rabbit. Use Bullet Seed into Leaf Blade to stack multiple extremely deadly attacks.

A Deoxys in Defense Form can be a stellar team leader. It's a tank that can turn any battle into a battle of attrition. With two strong attackers behind it, Defense Deoxys is a great way to set a player up for victory.

Walrein is still dominating a ton of competitions, thanks to its massive HP total. Consider adding one to the team and using Icicle Spear to take down any pesky dragons.

Players in the Pokemon Go Great League are free to experiment with a pool of top-tier options. Use trial and error to determine the best team and always keep strong counters in mind for the most common options.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul