Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced a few new Grass-type Pocket Monsters. Some were well-received and others were strongly disliked.

Of course, not every Grass-type Pokemon can expect to live up to the hype of impressive monsters like Rillaboom or the Generation I powerhouse, Venusaur.

It's important to note that this list will take into account all Grass-types available in the Sword and Shield games, though there will certainly be some introduced in Generation VIII that appear.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

5 most disliked Grass Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Gossifleur

Gossifleur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gossifleur is a Grass-type introduced in Generation VIII of the Pokemon franchise. While a case can be made that its design isn't exactly horrific, Gossifleur is still pretty far off from winning any competition for originality.

The dislike for this Pocket Monster primarily comes from how it's yet another Grass-type that is meant to resemble a flower. There is already a multitude of flower-like Grass-types in the Pokemon universe. It's also incredibly slow, with Speed stat total of only 10.

#4 - Seedot

Seedot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Seedot is exactly what it sounds like: a Pokemon resembling a seed with two eyes and two feet.

While it doesn't have the worst Base stat total, Seedot certainly doesn't have a whole lot to offer to a trainer in its first evolution. Of course, it improves significantly once it transforms into Nuzleaf then Shiftry.

In a way, The Pokemon Company was right to make Seedot look so pathetic since it is the first stage in the evolutionary line. That doesn't make the Pokemon or its design any less disliked.

#3 - Cherubi

Cherubi in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Come on, designers at The Pokemon Company. Another piece of fruit with a face on it? One would think the franchise understood that fans are sick of Grass-types taking on this appearance from Generation IV when Cherubi debuted.

Cherubi may not have the worst stats of all Grass-types available in Sword and Shield, but that doesn't help its case. This Pocket Monster is only able to evolve once into Cherrim, but players shouldn't expect it to get any cooler or more intimidating when it comes to looks.

#2 - Applin

Applin in Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's pretty easy to see why Applin is one of the most disliked Grass-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Introduced in Generation VIII, the prospect of Pokemon receiving a new dual Grass/Dragon-type sounded marvelous. Then, the players of the Sword and Shield games saw Applin, and all hopes of receiving a fierce and intimidating mon of these types went down the drain.

Still, one can't hate too much on Applin nor its evolutions when it comes to Base stats and versatility in battle. If only The Pokemon Company hadn't based this mon's design off of a fruit.

#1 - Bounsweet

Bounsweet in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bounsweet is the most disliked Grass-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield. The Pocket Monster's design has simply been overused to the point where fans of the franchise are sick of seeing Grass-types resembling bite-sized fruits.

Introduced in Generation VII, Bounsweet is essentially useless in battle. Of course, if a trainer can manage to stick through the grueling hours of playtime required to evolve it into its final form, Tsareena, it does become battle-worthy.

