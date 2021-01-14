Grass-type Pokemon are a type that tend to be very hit or miss when it comes to utility and design. Some are iconic, while others are more forgettable on the full list of Grass-type Pokemon.

Of all the types in Pokemon, Grass is one of the most common throughout the franchise. It's also a type that is one of the most abundant in weaknesses alongside the other Rock-type Pokemon.

Grass is also one of the most resisted types, but some Pokemon like Decidueye redeem the type. Unfortunately, that's not all Grass-types, and some are essentially irredeemable.

5 worst Grass Pokemon of all time

#5 - Sunkern

Image via Pokemon

Sunkern is the seed like precursor to Sunflora. It may be a cute looking seed, but there isn't much to it other than a sprout on its head and some spikes on its crown.

Otherwise, Sunkern is a fairly useless Grass-type Pokemon that is boring compared to many other Grass-types and should be abandoned on a team.

Advertisement

#4 - Skiploom

Image via Pokemon

This is another Pokemon that has almost nothing to offer aesthetically. It's hard to tell what the design of the Pokemon is beyond a green blob with ears and a yellow flower on top of its head.

What makes the Pokemon even worse is the evolution is no better for the most part. Jumpluff is another blob with a few cotton sprouts on top of it, while the first form of the Pokemon, which is Hoppip, might even look better than Skiploom.

#3 - Wormadam (Plant)

Image via Pokemon

The starter of Wormadam is Burmy, and Burmy doesn't look so bad when compared to some other plant types. Its color and type also decide the look that Wormadam evolves into. But once female Burmy evolves, the evolution is fairly disappointing.

Advertisement

Not only does it just look boring, but it's not as cool as the evolution of male Burmy, which becomes Mothim.

#2 - Bounsweet

Image via Pokemon

Essentially just a plant with a face, there isn't much to Bounsweet at all. The design is lackluster, and it's pretty much useless in battles.

A saving grace for the Pokemon is the evolutions that follow, which is Tsarina. But as a base form, Bounsweet is nothing to write home about.

#1 - Cherubi

Image via Pokemon

Cherubi encapsulates everything bad about all the previously listed Pokemon. It's boring, and it doesn't offer much on a team. The Pokemon is another first form Grass-type that is just a plant with a face.