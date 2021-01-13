Pokemon has a ton of options for great Fire-types to pick from, but players tend to glance over what the worst Fire-type Pokemon are.

Rather than helping players build up a great team, knowing the list of the worst Fire-type Pokemon will at least help players know which Pokemon to avoid at all costs.

Most of the Pokemon on the list aren't that interesting either. They're weird additions to the game for the most part, but they're still a part of the Pokemon world and deserve some spot, even if it's as the worst types.

Top 5 worst Fire Pokemon of all time

#5 - Oricorio

Oricorio is an interesting concept for a Pokemon that involves a bird and a dancing theme. There are four versions: the Baile style, Pom-Pom style, Pa'u style, and the Sensu style.

Oricorio doesn't evolve but rather drinks nectar from different flowers to change forms. If red nectar is consumed, Oricorio becomes a fire type with a red flare.

The Fire-type Pokemon looks interesting at the very least, but it's otherwise fairly useless in battles and doesn't evolve to improve.

#4 - Salazzle

In theory, Salazzle has a great dual-type version of Poison and Fire, which should make for some great combos to use. However, the stats don't always work out to be the best.

Once a female Salandit evolves, it becomes Salazzle and has a unique design compared to other Pokemon with a fiery purple. Regardless, it has a very low defense that isn't worth the offensive stats to swap. Salazzle is better left behind for other Pokemon.

#3 - Heatmor

Heatmor is sort of just a let down in every way possible when it comes to the design of a Pokemon. In terms of being purely aesthetics, it's a very boring and an odd-looking Pokemon.

To make matters worse, Heatmor doesn't evolve, and it is a single-type Pokemon that is based entirely on fire.

It's a very easy one to counter that never gets interesting to use.

#2 - Simisear

Simply a boring Pokemon, Simisear is really a budget version when compared to something like Infernape. Of course, they aren't the same, but Infernape looks much better and is a dual-type with a fair move set.

Simisear doesn't have much to offer and is only a single-type Pokemon based on fire.

#1 - Magcargo

Magcargo is likely the most useless fire types. It's Fire and Ground dual-type make it susceptible to very common type sets as well as having low stats to match. The design for Magcargo is really meant to just look slightly cute and not much else.