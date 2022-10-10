Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour October 11: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

One of the most popular events in Pokemon GO that players look forward to every week is Spotlight Hour. For a duration of sixty minutes, one particular Pokemon spawns with an increased frequency in the wild with an added event bonus for players to make use of. The prank-loving Haunter will be in the limelight this week after Purrloin was featured last week.

The Evolving Stars event is now live on Pokemon GO, with the Festival of Lights 2022 slated to begin soon after. The Halloween celebration will also appear later this month, as hinted by data miners. Based on rumors, the month of October is set to be a gala time for players.

Haunter will be featured in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on October 11

This week's Spotlight Hour will be held on October 11 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time, allowing players from all around the world to log in for the event. The featured Pokemon this time around is Haunter, who will be appearing more frequently in the wild for players to catch. The Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon is the evolved form of Gastly.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, October 11, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Haunter appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double stardust from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, October 11, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Haunter appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double stardust from catching Pokémon. Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/Ui5QwYBdS7

The event bonus for this week's Spotlight Hour is 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon, which provides an added incentive for players to catch as many as possible during the aforementioned time besides building a large stack of Gastly Candies. Players can then utilize the latter to evolve their perfect catch to Gengar.

Gengar, on its own, is one of the strongest attackers in Pokemon GO. It can also be mega evolved in-game, provided players have the requisite 200 Mega Energy. Along with being one of the best mega evolved forms available right now, Mega Gengar also provides a boost to allies' Ghost-type moves by 40% while in battle.

Although Spotlight Hours are usually the perfect opportunity for players to come across Shiny variants of the featured Pokemon, this week's event will not feature Shiny Haunters. While Shiny Haunter is present in-game, the only way to get them is to catch a Shiny Gastly and then evolve it to a Shiny variant of Haunter.

In preparation for the event, players should make sure they have a large number of Pokeballs, to catch as many Pokemon as they can, and Pinap Berries, to maximize the number of catch candies they gather. It is also advised that players make enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box so that they don't run out during the event.

Incense can be used to further increase the spawn rate. Lucky Eggs can also be utilized to increase the amount of XP earned for a stipulated amount of time. Furthermore, players can also activate Star Pieces to get 50% more Stardust for 30 minutes on top of the event bonus.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Encounter and catch illuminating Pokémon during the Festival of Lights event running from October 14 to October 17, 2022.



pokemongolive.com/post/festival-…



#SeasonOfLight It’s time to strengthen your bonds with those around you—including your Pokémon!Encounter and catch illuminating Pokémon during the Festival of Lights event running from October 14 to October 17, 2022. It’s time to strengthen your bonds with those around you—including your Pokémon!Encounter and catch illuminating Pokémon during the Festival of Lights event running from October 14 to October 17, 2022.pokemongolive.com/post/festival-…#SeasonOfLight https://t.co/YkldXuRvVW

Pokemon GO players certainly have a lot to look forward to this week. The Evolving Stars event will come to an end on October 11 at 8:00 pm local time. October's Community Day is set to happen later this week on October 15. Lastly, the Festival of Lights 2022 will begin on October 14 at 10:00 am local time, marking the debut of Morelull and Shiinotic.

Poll : 0 votes