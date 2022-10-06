Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2022: Starting date, Debuts, Field Research encounters, and more

The Pokemon Company recently announced the Festival of Lights 2022 for Pokemon GO, scheduled to begin later this month. The Season of Light is ongoing with the Evolving Stars event commencing a few days ago. October is already set to be an eventful month for Pokemon GO players.

With the upcoming Festival of Lights, players will get to "strengthen bonds with those around you, including your Pokemon." Players are advised to keep an eye out for illuminating Pokemon types. Furthermore, this event will mark the debut of Morelull as well as its evolved form.

So, what is in store for players when the Festival of Lights 2022 comes knocking?

Everything to know about Festival of Lights 2022 in Pokemon GO

The Festival of Lights 2022 in Pokemon GO will start on Friday, October 14 at 10:00 am and end on Monday, October 17 at 8:00 pm local time. The official blog post, announcing this, revealed that players will also come across some illuminating Pokemon who will glow at nighttime during the event.

The Festival of Lights 2022 will mark the first appearance of Morelull, a Grass/Fairy-type noctural mushroom-looking creature that is also known as the 'Illuminating Pokemon.' Players will also be able to evolve Morelull to Shiinotic by using 50 Morelull Candy. Sadly, the shiny variants of Morelull and Shiinotic will not be introduced as part of this event.

The Festival of Light 2022 event bonuses for Pokemon GO players are as follows:

Players will have an increased chance of coming across a Shiny Chinchou

Players will get 2x XP for catching Pokemon

Players will get 2x Candy for catching Pokemon

Incenses used during the event will be active for two hours

Players will be able to get event-themed stickers from spinning PokeStops, opening gifts, or buying from the in-game shop

The Pokemon that will spawn with an increased frequency for the event include:

Pikachu (Shiny variant can appear)

Vulpix (Shiny variant can appear)

Magnemite (Shiny variant can appear)

Chinchou (Shiny variant can appear)

Litwick

Litleo (Shiny variant can appear)

Helioptile

Dedenne

Morelull

Galarian Ponyta (If players are lucky, they may come across it and a Shiny variant can appear)

Togedemaru (If players are lucky, they may come across it)

The Pokemon that will appear with an increased frequency when players activate an Incense are:

Alolan Geodude (Shiny variant can appear)

Blitzle (Shiny variant can appear)

Darumaka (Shiny variant can appear)

Litwick

Dedenne

Morelull

Galarian Ponyta (If players are lucky, they may come across it and Shiny variant can appear)

Galarian Darumaka (If players are lucky, they may come across it and Shiny variant can appear)

The Raid details for the Festival of Lights 2022 in Pokemon GO are as follows:

One-Star Raids - Galarian Ponyta (Shiny variant can appear), Darumaka (Shiny variant can appear), Dedenne, Morelull

- Galarian Ponyta (Shiny variant can appear), Darumaka (Shiny variant can appear), Dedenne, Morelull Three-Star Raids - Alolan Raichu (Shiny variant can appear), Galarian Weezing, Mawile (Shiny variant can appear), Hisuian Braviary (Shiny variant can appear)

- Alolan Raichu (Shiny variant can appear), Galarian Weezing, Mawile (Shiny variant can appear), Hisuian Braviary (Shiny variant can appear) Five-Star Raids - Xerneas (Shiny variant can appear)

- Xerneas (Shiny variant can appear) Mega Raids - Mega Manectric (Shiny variant can appear)

During this event, the Field Research Task encounters for Pokemon GO players are:

Galarian Ponyta (Shiny variant can appear)

Electabuzz (Shiny variant can appear)

Magmar (Shiny variant can appear)

Chinchou (Shiny variant can appear)

Blitzle (Shiny variant can appear)

Dedenne

Morelull

The Timed Research for the Festival of Lights 2022 will be catch-focused and available throughout the event. Players will be able to obtain the Sparkler Pose once they complete the research.

