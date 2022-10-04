Pokemon GO October 3-9 (2022): Events, Raid Days, Spotlight Hours, and more

A new month holds the promise of new events, Pokemon debuts, and much more for Pokemon GO players, and October is no different. Niantic will likely deck out the Halloween month with a plethora of events for players to participate in, and this article provides a look at what the first week consists of.

Niantic has done a commendable job of sustaining the popularity of Pokemon GO years after its launch. With a constant flow of events, cosmetic items, and themed occasions, Pokemon fans continue to pick up the mobile AR game. The title's lifetime revenue even hit $4.5bn recently.

New challenges await players this week (October 3 to 9), and this article jots down the major highlights for the same.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Evolving Stars

A new event is up on the horizon for Pokemon GO as Evolving Stars 2022 is all set to begin on October 5 at 10:00 am local time and stay until 8:00 pm local time on October 11. The process of evolution will be celebrated during those days, and there will also be a special focus on Cosmog and Cosmoem.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars!

pokemongolive.com/post/evolving-…



#SeasonOfLight Stones, scales, and friendship—evolution occurs in all kinds of ways in Pokémon GO!From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars! Stones, scales, and friendship—evolution occurs in all kinds of ways in Pokémon GO! From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars! 👉 pokemongolive.com/post/evolving-… #SeasonOfLight https://t.co/hbexgtAXMx

Cosmog's story will continue with a new part of its research unlocking with Evolving Stars. Cosmog's evolved form, Cosmoem, will also make its debut during the event. The evolution will require 25 Cosmog candies. The event will also feature the Evolving Collection Challenge - four challenges focused on evolving Pokemon.

2) Mega Gyarados Raid Day, Mega Raids, and 5-Star Raids

A Mega Gyarados Raid Day is set to commence on October 8 from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time. The Mega form of the iconic Water/Flying Pokemon will appear more frequently in raids.

Players will have the chance to receive up to five additional Raid Passes through spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. There is also an increased chance of coming across a Shiny Gyarados.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Gyarados



Mega evolve Gyarados Mega Gyarados



We’re celebrating one of the most dramatic Evolutions during the Evolving Stars event! Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids on October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



pokemongolive.com/post/evolving-… MagikarpGyaradosMega evolve GyaradosMega GyaradosWe’re celebrating one of the most dramatic Evolutions during the Evolving Stars event! Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids on October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Magikarp ➡️ Gyarados Mega evolve Gyarados ➡️ Mega Gyarados We’re celebrating one of the most dramatic Evolutions during the Evolving Stars event! Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids on October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. pokemongolive.com/post/evolving-… https://t.co/DAiG6M51WR

Evolving Magikarp to Gyarados is often a difficult task for Pokemon GO players solely because of the 400 Magikarp candies required to do so. The Mega Raid Day is the perfect opportunity for players to get their hands on some of these majestic beasts.

Yveltal, along with its shiny variant, will be available in Pokemon GO until October 8, when it will be replaced by Xerneas (and its shiny variant). The same timeline works for Mega Raid bosses, as Mega Lopunny will leave on October 8, and Mega Manectric will take its place.

3) Spotlight Hour, Raid Hour, and more

Purrloin is the Pokemon that will be featured in the limelight on October 4 during the Spotlight Hour. The event will take place between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time. The feline Pokemon will have an increased spawn rate during the same, along with Double Evolution XP.

Sadly, there will be no shiny variant of Purrloin available during the upcoming Spotlight Hour.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Here’s an infographic to help visualize some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and out-of-this-world surprises that are coming!



Tag a friend who might need it! Here’s an infographic to help visualize some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and out-of-this-world surprises that are coming! Tag a friend who might need it! https://t.co/bM4KdPZ04E

This week's Raid Hour will take place on October 5 between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time. Yveltal will appear more in raids during the said time.

From October 1 to November 1, Shedinja will appear as the weekly research breakthrough box reward, and its shiny variant will also be available. The Evolution Cup is also set to begin on October 6.

These are the major highlights for this week in Pokemon GO. There will be new faces appearing in-game, and players will surely not want to miss any of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far