How to find Giovanni in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Giovanni is one of the most notorious big baddies in Pokemon GO. He is the leader of the contentious group Team GO Rocket and poses stiff competition to players, provided they can encounter the villain in-game. There are certain steps to be taken to coax the antagonist out of his hiding before players can challenge Giovanni to a battle.

Given how iconic the character has been over the years, it is likely that Pokemon fans are well-acquainted with him. In other media, he was even the secretive Gym Leader of Viridian City's Gym and handed out the Earth Badge to deserving trainers.

Finding Giovanni in Pokemon GO is a little trickier as players will have to complete several steps before getting to encounter him. So how can players find Giovanni in Pokemon GO?

Everything one needs to know about finding Giovanni in Pokemon GO

While chasing after and challenging Giovanni is not a main quest for players to pursue, and doing so gives players a chance to catch Shadow Latios in October 2022, provided they can best Giovanni. Players are best advised to have a strong lineup to face up against Giovanni and come out on top.

But before that, players are required to complete certain steps. They are as follows:

You need to engage with hot air balloons or PokeStops taken over by Team Go Rocket and battle the Team Rocket Grunts. Team Go Rocket hot air balloons spawn once every three hours. Upon defeating them, you will earn a Mysterious Component. Six of these items will make a Team Rocket Radar. You can also purchase the same in the in-game shop for 200 coins.

Upon equipping the said Team Rocket Radar, you will have the chance to encounter Team Rocket Leaders (Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo) at either PokeStops or in hot air balloons. The Rocket Radar will also let you lookout for nearby Leader Hideouts.

You need to make sure that you are completing the requisite Special Research task, like taking down the Grunts, and the Leaders, until they receive a Super Rocket Radar. Equip it when you are ready.

The Super Rocket Radar shows multiple locations of Giovanni, but players need to sort through them till they come across the real Giovanni.

Niantic provided the following note for players regarding Giovanni Special Research:

"Trainers can receive Giovanni Special Research once per calendar month. For example, if you complete your September Giovanni Special Research in mid-October, you’ll receive new Special Research shortly after completing the September Research. If you complete the September Research in mid-September, you’ll need to wait until midnight on October 1st (local time) to receive the Research again."

Furthermore, Pokemon GO players should note that the entire feature is only available to those who are Level 8 and above. Giovanni Special Research has been assigned to those who have already finished A Troubling Situation Special Research.

Players should prepare for a grueling fight to take down the Team Go Rocket leader. It is best that they prepare adequately to counter Giovanni's Pokemon before engaging in a battle.

