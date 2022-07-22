What are Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Pokemon are a special type of Pokemon used by the dastardly Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO.

Team GO Rocket is a villainous group that takes over PokeStops and patrols the skies in their hot air balloons. Trainers can battle them and rescue the Shadow Pokemon they abandon after being defeated.

Shadow Pokemon differ from regular Pokemon in Pokemon GO. They give off a different aura, look much more menacing and have varying statistics on the attacks they have learned.

Pokemon GO trainers who battle Team GO Rocket boss have a chance to rescue a Shadow Legendary Pokemon

There are several Pokemon in Pokemon GO that have a Shadow form (Image via Niantic)

Trainers may come across Shadow Pokemon while battling in the GO Battle League. Some trainers use them as part of their battle strategy, taking advantage of the bonuses they receive.

These mysterious Pokemon are always available to capture after battling a Team GO Rocket member. Grunts and Leaders will often leave behind the Pokemon they open battle with.

Those who find their boss, Giovanni, will be given a chance to rescue a Shadow Legendary Pokemon. It is the last Pokemon that Giovanni sends out to battle against trainers.

Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO are distinguishable by their purple aura and glowing red eyes. Many also have a grimace of sorts on their faces, showing their aggression.

In addition to the appearance changes, Shadow Pokemon also have some stat changes. They do 1.2x damage compared to normal Pokemon but take more damage with a defensive multiplier of x0.833.

Trainers can check out the extra damage boost by viewing the Shadow Pokemon's attacks and looking for the extra number added to the damage amount indicated by the Shadow Bonus.

Each Shadow Pokemon will know the Charged Attack Frustration. Unless a special event allows it, Frustration cannot be changed with the use of a TM. This goes for regular and Legendary Pokemon.

Shadow Pokemon require less Candy and Stardust to Power Up or learn a second Charged Attack. This all stays the same when the Pokemon is Purified (along with less Candy needed for evolution).

How to Purify a Shadow Pokemon

Trainers may opt to Purify their Shadow Pokemon rather than keep it in its Shadow state. This can be done by spending a certain amount of candy (noted on the details of the creature's page in Pokemon GO).

Select the Purify button and spend the required Stardust and candy to Purify the Shadow Pokemon. They will then receive better stats on the Appraisal screen and require much less candy and Stardust to Power Up, Evolve or get a new Attack.

MysticTrainerRemy252 @MRemy252 #ShadowPokemon Ok so…what do I do here lol. Keep him shadow due to his stats being beeeefy or purify him and get a perfect🤔 #Pokemon Go #Pokemon Ok so…what do I do here lol. Keep him shadow due to his stats being beeeefy or purify him and get a perfect🤔 #PokemonGo #Pokemon #ShadowPokemon https://t.co/b9z6kpOJWa

Shadow Pokemon that are Purified will replace Frustration with the Charged Attack Return. Return is a Normal-type move that does a lot of damage and can be changed out, unlike Frustration, with the use of a TM.

Even in the case of a special event, Return will always be the new Charged Attack when a Pokemon is Purified. If Frustration is changed during its Shadow state, Return will be available in its Purified state no matter what.

