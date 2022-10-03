Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour October 4: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

Pokemon GO has rolled into October, and Fashion Week 2022 is currently live in-game. A new event is also on the horizon, with Evolving Stars having been announced. The weekly Spotlight Hour is once again beckoning for players to tune in, and the featured Pokemon this time is the feline Purrloin.

Other than Purrloin, the October Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO will feature Haunter, Misdreavus, and Shuppet with accompanying event bonuses. Players will be excited to catch these Pokemon when they show up, especially since they will also have a chance to snag their Shiny variants if available.

Purrloin will be featuring in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on October 4

On October 4, 2022, Purrloin will be appearing in the wild more frequently for players to capture during the Spotlight Hour. The event will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, letting players from around the world engage in the event and catch Purrloin.

The October 4 Spotlight Hour will also feature double evolution XP as the event bonus. The increased spawn rate of the Pokemon will allow players to easily build up a large stack of Purrloin candies. They can then utilize that stack to evolve the candidate with the most desirable IV and stats into Liepard.

These Spotlight Hour events provide a better chance for players to catch a Shiny variant of the featured Pokemon and then evolve it. However, Purrloin does not have a Shiny variant currently available in Pokemon GO. Although this is disappointing news for fans, Shiny Purrloin will soon be added to the game with the November GO Safari Zone in Singapore.

To prepare for the event, players should stock up on Pokeballs and Pinap Berries. The former will allow players to catch as many Purrloins as they want, while the latter will double the number of catch candies. Trainers should also ensure that they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box before the event starts.

Players should utilize items like Incense (that increase spawn rate), Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces (that increase the amount of XP earned during the event) so that they can further reap the benefits of the upcoming Spotlight Hour.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars!

pokemongolive.com/post/evolving-…



#SeasonOfLight Stones, scales, and friendship—evolution occurs in all kinds of ways in Pokémon GO!From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars! Stones, scales, and friendship—evolution occurs in all kinds of ways in Pokémon GO! From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars! 👉 pokemongolive.com/post/evolving-… #SeasonOfLight https://t.co/hbexgtAXMx

The Fashion Week 2022 event will end on October 3, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time, and the Evolving Stars event will begin on October 5, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. For now, the 5-star Raid Boss is Yveltal. Mega Lopunny is appearing as the Mega Raid Boss.

Poll : 0 votes