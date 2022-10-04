Can Xerneas be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Xerneas debuted during the Luminous Legends X event in Pokemon GO, but Evolving Stars will finally see its Shiny form's debut.

The mobile game is currently within its Season of Light, which has included several events already, with many more on the way. One that trainers have been looking forward to the most is Evolving Stars.

It will begin on October 5, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and will last until October 11, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. Within that time frame, Xerneas will be added to the Raid rotation and will be catchable as a shiny.

Evolving Stars event in Pokemon GO will include a chance at Shiny Xerneas

From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars!

#SeasonOfLight Stones, scales, and friendship—evolution occurs in all kinds of ways in Pokémon GO!From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we're celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it's time for Evolving Stars!

Evolving Stars is an event focused on Cosmog and its evolution into Cosmoem. The event itself will feature several themed Pokemon in the wild, in Eggs, and in the Raid rotation.

The 5-Star Raid rotation during Evolving Stars consists of two highly-sought-after Legendary Pokemon. Yveltal became available during the Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2022 event.

Xerneas will become available once Yveltal shifts out of the Raid rotation. The Fairy-type Legendary, best known as the mascot for Pokemon X, will start appearing in Raids on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am local time.

It will leave the Raid rotation on Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 am local time. During the alotted duration, trainers will be able to battle it in a Raid and get a chance to capture it upon victory.

Then and only then will they be able to tell if it is a Shiny version, which is making its debut. Players have a 4% chance of finding Xerneas in its Shiny form after defeating it in a Raid.

How to catch Shiny Xerneas in Pokemon GO

Tag a friend who might need it! Here’s an infographic to help visualize some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and out-of-this-world surprises that are coming! Tag a friend who might need it! https://t.co/bM4KdPZ04E

Knowing that Shiny Xerneas will be available in Pokemon GO, trainers are going to want to take on as many Raids as possible. Here are some tips on defeating the Pokemon and hopefully catching a Shiny version:

Look for a 5-Star Raid with Xerneas nearby or receive an invite from a friend to a Remote Raid.

Use a Raid Pass or Remote Raid Pass to enter the Raid lobby.

Be sure to join with several other trainers as Xerneas is a very powerful Pokemon and it will take a large effort to defeat it.

As a pure Fairy-type, it is weak to Poison and Steel-type Pokemon.

Bring a Poison or Steel-type with moves of a matching type to battle to deal extra damage with a Same Type Attack Bonus.

Once Xerneas has been defeated, wait to see in the catch encounter if it is the Shiny form.

Use Razz Berries or Golden Razz Berries along with an Ultra Ball for the best chance at catching it.

Throw a Curveball and try to get a Great or Excellent Throw inside the catch circle for a higher catch-rate and more XP after a successful catch.

If the Xerneas that is caught isn't a Shiny in Pokemon GO, trainers can battle in as many Raids as they'd like as long as they have the proper amount of Raid Passes. They should just keep trying until the Shiny one hopefully appears.

