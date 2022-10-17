Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour October 18: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

A new week beckons in Pokemon GO for players and that means the next Spotlight Hour is on the horizon. Spanning for an hour, players will get the opportunity to encounter one particular Pokemon with increased frequency in the wild during the Spotlight Hour event. For this week, the featured pocket monster is the Ghost-type Misdreavus.

Niantic has sustained the popularity and excitement surrounding Pokemon GO years after its launch. The title regularly features special events that have introduced new features and new Pokemon to the game to players' delight. The Festival of Lights 2022 is currently live in-game with Halloween celebrations starting later this week.

Misdreavus will be featured in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on October 18

The upcoming Spotlight Hour will occur on October 18 between 6:00 PM local time and 7:00 PM local time, allowing players from all over the world to engage in the event. Misdreavus will be in the limelight for this week's Spotlight Hour as mentioned above, spawning with an increased frequency in the wild.

The Generation II Ghost-type Pokemon can be evolved into Mismagius in Pokemon GO, requiring 100 Misdreavus Candy and a Sinnoh Stone. The increased frequency during the Spotlight Hour will allow players to catch the needed number of Misdreavus for evolution.

This week's event bonus is 2x Catch XP, which will be an added incentive for players to engage in the Spotlight Hour and capture as many Pokemon as possible during the stated time. While the first two Spotlight Hours for October did not spawn Shiny variant of the featured Pokemon, this week will be different.

Lucky players will have the opportunity to come across Shiny Misdreavus and then evolve it to Shiny Mismagius. To prepare for the Spotlight Hour event, players need to stock up on Pokeballs to catch as many pocket monsters as possible. They should also make sure that they have enough slots free in their Pokemon Storage Box.

Furthermore, players can utilize Incense to further increase the spawn rate of Misdreavus during the Spotlight Hour, Lucky Eggs to increase the amount of XP earned, and Star Pieces to increase the amount of Stardust earned by 50%. These will help players make the most out of the event.

Festival of Lights 2022 will come to an end of October 17 at 8:00 PM local time. The event featured the debuts of Morelull and Shiinotic. The Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Event Part I will begin on October 20 at 10:00 AM local time and continue till October 27 8:00 PM local time. There's a lot in store for players in this week and players are in for a gala time.

