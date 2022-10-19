Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos guide: Event time, all bonuses, and more

With the autumn festivities right around the corner and Pokemon GO's Halloween event officially announced, Niantic has also released information regarding the Dia de Muertos celebration for their mobile game. Given that it is a day to commemorate spirits, the event will be themed around Ghost-types. The event will run from November 1 - 2, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time.

Since the mobile geocaching experience's international reach, it serves as a nice nod to all members of the playerbase to celebrate such regionally exclusive holidays. With celebrations inching closer each day, many trainers will want to know what the developers plan to bring to such an event.

Luckily, in Niantic's recent announcement, the pocket monsters to receive the spotlight, and various other details have been released. So what can players expect from Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event? Judging from the newsletter, there is a lot for players to be excited about for the upcoming celebration.

Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos: Everything to know

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/dia-de-mu…



#SeasonOfLight Join us in the celebration of Día de Muertos, a holiday observed in many parts of the Americas, by completing a Collection Challenge, catching Duskull wearing a cempasúchitl crown, and more! Join us in the celebration of Día de Muertos, a holiday observed in many parts of the Americas, by completing a Collection Challenge, catching Duskull wearing a cempasúchitl crown, and more!pokemongolive.com/post/dia-de-mu…#SeasonOfLight https://t.co/IX4KIzkBMJ

Featured front and center as the star of the upcoming event are Duskull and its evolution. Throughout the celebration, players will Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir in a new festive costume: a crown of cempasúchils. The fortunate few may even be able to find the faces of the event in their shiny variants.

Players will be able to purchase an event-themed cosmetic from the shop during the celebration as well. Those interested can buy Dia de Muertos masks and a shirt from the in-game store. Niantic has stated in the announcement that these items will also remain available in the shop for the foreseeable future.

Following the Pokemon GO tradition, players can also expect various passive bonuses to be applied to the game during the celebration. The duration of Lure Modules and the Daily Adventure Incense will be increased from 30 to 90 minutes. The amount of candy rewarded for catching Pokemon will also be doubled.

Interested trainers can also take part in a new collection challenge. While the criteria have yet to be announced, players who complete it will be rewarded with an Alolan Marowak, Poffin, and an Incense. It would be reasonable to assume that the collection challenge is tied to Pokemon with an increased spawn chance during the event.

Here is a list of every creature expected to appear more frequently during Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event:

Cubone

Chinchou

Sunkern

Roselia

Litwick

Swirlix

Duskull

Drifloon

Yamask

Sunflora

Houndoom

Special Raid Battles will also be held to commemorate the occasion. These event battles are a great way for the Pokemon GO community to get together and earn some powerful Pokemon. The following is a list of every Raid Boss player can expect to see during the celebration:

Duskull

Sableye

Dragonite

Druddigon

Origin Forme Giratina

Mega Banette

Overall, Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event will be an excellent opportunity for trainers to catch their fill-in on all sorts of creatures not commonly seen. With winter coming closer for the northern hemisphere, this holiday could be the last time Grass-types like Roselia and Sunflora are available in such a high quantity.

Poll : 0 votes