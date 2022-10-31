Can Duskull be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

Duskull is a Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO originating from the Generation III games. Due to the nature of Fall's festivities, it has been seen quite often in the wild and elsewhere.

For trainers who have sought out Duskull, many have wondered whether it has a shiny form that can be captured. The good news is that this is indeed the case, and players can find a shiny Duskull during the current Halloween event as well as the upcoming Dia De Muertos festivities.

Granted, finding Duskull in these events will ask for different requirements from players, as the Ghost-type Pokemon appears in various capacities.

Fortunately, the plethora of events should give players ample time to catch Duskull in its shiny form if they're a little lucky.

Catching a Shiny Duskull in Pokemon GO this Fall

Duskull's shiny form in Pokemon GO takes on a red hue (Image via LiftingAndZombies/YouTube)

To catch Duskull before Pokemon GO's Halloween event concludes, trainers will need to complete Field Research Tasks. These tasks can be obtained by spinning the photo discs of Pokestops.

Specifically, players will want to look out for the event task "Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon," as completing it will provide encounters with Duskull and Shuppet.

One can complete this task as many times as they need to find a shiny Duskull, though this can be difficult in Pokemon GO since field research is randomized. Furthermore, the Halloween event will end on November 1, 2022, which doesn't provide ample time to repeat the research enough to find a shiny.

The good news is that on the same day the Halloween event ends, Dia De Muertos will begin. This event will see Duskull appearing in the wild as an Incense/Lure Module encounter, as a Field Research Task encounter, and even as a one-star Raid Boss.

These options will expand the variety of ways trainers can encounter shiny Duskull in Pokemon GO. Even better, the Duskull presented during this event will also wear a traditional cempasúchil crown.

To help Pokemon GO players catch plenty of Duskull during Dia De Muertos, Lure Modules used during the event will last 90 minutes. Additionally, if a trainer uses an Incense (excluding their Daily Adventure Incense), it will last for 90 minutes as well. Since Duskull can appear as a spawn for both of these items, trainers can roam their world and catch it in the wild.

With such a considerable volume of Duskull appearing during Dia De Muertos, shiny hunters won't want to miss the opportunity. This particular event ends on November 2, 2022 at 8 pm local time, so players have approximately 34 hours to play through Dia De Muertos and bag their shiny Duskull.

It may be quite some time before the Requiem Pokemon re-appears for an event, so players will want to seize on the moment.

If you do manage to capture a shiny Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown, don't worry about the evolution process. Unlike certain costumed forms in Pokemon GO, cempasúchil Duskull can fully evolve into Dusclops and Dusknoire while retaining its appearance.

Poll : 0 votes