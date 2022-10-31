Can Giratina (Origin) be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Giratina, the Renegade Pokemon, has returned to Pokemon GO as part of the ongoing Halloween event festivities. Trainers once again have the opportunity to capture the powerful legendary, but some are likely wondering if it has a shiny form available to catch.

Fortunately, the answer is yes. Giratina possesses the ability to appear as its shiny variant in both its Altered and Origin forms. At present, its Origin form is available for capture, along with the shiny iteration. Granted, it won't crop up easily, but it's entirely attainable.

However, time is of the essence, as trainers won't have long before Giratina returns to the Distortion World once again.

For players who are shiny-hunting for Origin Giratina, they'll need to prepare an efficient and capable raiding party.

Defeating Origin Giratina in Pokemon GO Raids

Origin Giratina and its shiny variant in Pokemon GO (Image via Critical Slacker/YouTube)

For a chance to obtain shiny Origin Giratina in Pokemon GO at the moment, trainers will need to defeat it in raids. Although it will likely appear more than a few times in the event, the shiny version won't present itself early on.

As a five-star Raid Boss, Origin Giratina won't be easy to topple. However, with the right Pokemon team at your side and some fellow trainers utilizing good counters, the vicious member of the Creation Trio can still be defeated.

As a Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon, Giratina is susceptible to Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type attacks. If trainers use Pocket Monsters of these types, and match the moves, they'll also receive a Same Type Attacker Bonus. This increases their damage output, whittling down Giratina's health even faster.

Be certain that your team of counter Pokemon have very high CP and stats, as Giratina can easily defeat counter-picks with paltry capabilities in Pokemon GO.

It's also wise to keep as many healing items on-hand as possible, including Potions and Revives, in order to bring your team back up to full strength. Defeating Giratina without losing a few Pokemon is incredibly difficult, so players will want to prepare for any eventuality.

The more trainers that step into this particular Pokemon GO raid, the better the chances of success. Utilizing a large group of players will allow Giratina to faint faster, allowing gamers to reap the full rewards available to them. Since Origin Giratina is a powerful Legendary Pokemon, players will want all the Premiere Balls they can get to catch it.

Keep in mind that it will likely take more than a few raid completions for Giratina's shiny variant to appear. There's no guarantee that it will appear at all, but players should still have until the end of the Halloween event to capture Giratina in its current form. Sadly, that isn't a ton of time, as Halloween will be winding down on November 1, 2022.

With that taken into account, there isn't a moment to lose. Pokemon GO players will want to head out and raid as much as they can before Halloween's festivities come to a close and Giratina is cycled out of the raid rotation. With enough Raid Passes, a Shiny Giratina is still very much within reach.

