Can Absol be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

With the Halloween event in Pokemon GO almost having concluded, players around the world are checking off the final entries on their shiny hunting checklist. One of the picks that may elude many trainers is the Disaster Pokemon, Absol. Although it saw a much higher spawn rate in the first half of the event, many players are still on the hunt for it.

As players who are experienced with the franchise will know, Shiny Pokemon are valuable variants of a creature that have an alternate coloration. While they do not possess any tactical advantage (like boosted stats or a special move pool), many players choose to collect them due to their high rarity.

Given Niantic's notoriety for not putting every Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO when the said monster debuts in the game, it can be a bit hectic to keep track of which ones are available. Thankfully, Absol's shiny variant is already in Pokemon GO, waiting to be found by lucky trainers. With this in mind, players can begin to gear up for the hunt for this rare form of Pokemon.

Tips for finding Shiny Absol in Pokemon GO

The first step in every efficient hunt is to check the local forecast. Weather plays a huge role in determining what creatures spawn.

Given Absol's pure Dark typing, it spawns best if the area the player is hunting in is currently experiencing foggy weather conditions. This may not be common in some areas. For example, the northern hemisphere is currently in its autumn season, and it may be more common in southern regions compared to the far north.

Incenses are a great tool to have in the arsenal of any shiny hunter in Pokemon GO. Upon activation, these items attach themselves to the player for a set period of time. The duration is often increased for occasions like holidays or Community Days. These items increase the general spawn rate around the player as long as they are actively moving.

Lure Modules work in the same way as an Incense but are attached to Pokestops and Gyms rather than the player. Once a point has one of these items attached to it, the spawn rate around the location will be significantly increased. Given Absol's typing, a standard Lure Module will work best, rather than any of its variants.

Using both of these items in conjunction can make for an optimal shiny hunt. It can become a bit costly to buy these resources from the store, but they are occasionally given out in Pokestops if trainers are lucky. With this in mind, it may be beneficial to get a group of friends together. This could also make the experience more fun.

In summary, players are able to find Shiny Absol in Pokemon GO. However, there is no guarantee that one will show up. The best way to increase the likelihood of finding one is to increase the general spawn rate, thus decreasing the time it would take for one to spawn. A combination of optimal weather, Incenses, and Lure Modules is the best way to do this.

