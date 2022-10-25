Pokemon GO Giratina (Origin) Raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the Halloween event for Pokemon GO underway, players everywhere are gearing up for the challenges the celebration is sure to bring. One of these challenges comes in the form of the 5-star Raid Boss for the second half of the event, Origin Forme Giratina.

Most fans of the original Generation IV games will know that Giratina was first available in its Altered Forme. This was due to it being native to the distortion world. In Pokemon Platinum, players could obtain the Griseous Orb, thus bringing the Origin Forme of Giratina into the dimension that the titles take place in.

While Pokemon GO does not have an alternate dimension that players can explore for a chance to obtain this item for their Giratina, they will have the chance to battle one in 5-star Raids. So what should trainers expect going into this fight? Here are some helpful tips and critical information to help them emerge victorious.

Everything to know about Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO

Giratina's Origin Forme as it appears in official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to know before going into any Raid Battle is the typing of the Boss. In the case of Giratina, it keeps its Ghost and Dragon-typing shared by its Altered Forme. With this in mind, Giratina takes super effective damage from Ghost, Dark, Fairy, Dragon, and Ice-type attacks.

Another detail to keep in mind about this particular form of Giratina is that it is much more offensively oriented than the standard Altered Forme. The transition to the Origin Forme in Pokemon GO takes 40 points from the defense stat and transfers it to the attack. This means it is much less tanky than the Altered variant.

With all of Giratina's moves being either Ghost or Dragon, the best defensive counter would be one that is a Fairy and Normal-type. The only fully evolved Pokemon that fits this categorization is Wigglytuff. While it is far from a top contender, having one on standby as an anchor might be something to look into.

Some great offensive counters are ones that can tank a significant amount of damage while dishing out super-effective damage in return. Umbreon and Drapion are great options thanks to their bulk and powerful Dark-type attacks. Galarian Darmanitan is also a great offensive choice thanks to its high attack stat and Ice-type moves.

Some picks to avoid are fragile Ghost and Dragon-types. While it might sound like a good idea since they can dish out potent damage, they also take super-effective hits from Giratina. With this in mind, avoid bringing Gengar, Salamence, Dragonite, Chandelure, and other similar picks. The only exception to this rule is Spiritomb, given its secondary Dark-typing.

In terms of how many teammates players should bring to this Raid Battle, six or seven are recommended. With 5-Star Raids being one of the hardest challenges in Pokemon GO, a large group will be needed if trainers want a chance at catching the Origin Forme Giratina.

The Pokemon will be available to challenge in Raid Battles from Thursday, October 27, until Tuesday, November 1.

Poll : 0 votes