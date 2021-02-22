With the Generation IV hype, from potential remakes, Pokemon fans find themselves with the itch to play old games.

Pokemon Platinum is a classic Pokemon game that can be quite difficult. With the right team, the player can manage pretty well. That Cynthia battle will always be difficult though. This powerful team will likely be available in the Diamond and Pearl remakes as well, if they happen.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Platinum with Empoleon

Empoleon

Image via Pokemon Wiki

As the title suggests, the starter picked for this team is Piplup, who eventually fully evolves to Empoleon at level 36. Water/Steel typing is very solid, offering many resistances and only 3 weaknesses. This is one of the best Water Pokemon in Sinnoh so it's a great starter to pick up.

Buizel is a good alternative if the player picks a different starter, but Empoleon will be the center of this team.

Staraptor

Image via Bulbapedia

The next member can be found a lot of places, but starting at Route 201. If the player obtains Starly early it will evolve about the same time as their starter, as it fully evolves at level 34. Staraptor is one of the best Route 1 bird Pokemon, very similar to Pidgeot.

Staraptor gets a bunch of useful moves like Close Combat, Brave Bird and even Giga Impact. It can even obtain Double-Edge via egg move, if the player is willing to take some time to do so.

Roserade

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The next member can be found fairly early as well, on Route 204, as a Budew. Roserade can pack a punch with a very high special attack stat. Roserade is also pretty fast, it's one of the best Grass Pokemon available.

Roserade can be obtained pretty early in the game as well. Budew evolves with friendship, but after that it only requires a Shiny Stone to fully evolve.

Houndoom

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Fire member of the team can be picked on Route 214 as a Houndour. Evolved at only level 24 this Fire Dog can be obtained pretty early. There's a lack of good Fire Pokemon in Generation IV, so the best options are this, Rapidash, or Infernape.

Houndoom's Dark-Type attacks can be quite useful as well throughout the journey. This is also the teams best answer to powerful Steel Pokemon.

Mamoswine

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This is the main way of dealing with Cynthia's Garchomp. Of course Ground-Type will come up pretty frequently as well, but without an Ice Pokemon that Garchomp could be a huge problem.

Mamoswine arguably is the best Ice Pokemon in the game, with some fans opting for Weavile instead. But with Houndoom, not doubling up on Dark-Type is preferred. Even though unfortunately it does double up on Ground-Type, with the next member Garchomp.

Garchomp

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Garchomp is just a huge powerhouse. It will be a while before the player has Garchomp as it doesn't fully evolve until level 48, but that's actually pretty early for Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon.

Gible can be obtained in Wayward Cave, which is pretty early. So reallistically Garchomp can be teammate a little while before the Champion fight. Garchomp is one of the best Pokemon in the game and definitely should be on the team.