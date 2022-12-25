Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day in Pokemon GO: Shiny debut, counters and more

In December 2022, Pokemon GO players have already seen a number of debuts of popular pocket monsters, like Keldeo, Crabrawler, mega variants of Hoenn starters, and more. The ongoing Winter Holiday Part 2 hosts one more such debut, with Hisuian Avalugg making its way to Niantic's popular AR title at its very own special Raid Day event.

The Winter Holiday Part 2 event continues the celebrations and festivities that began with Part 1 where Mega Glalie and Shiny Bergmite made their first appearance in Pokemon GO. Trainers can presently also partake in the Winter Wonderland event by completing the event-exclusive Collection Challenge to reap the rewards in place.

This article jots down the details of the Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day in Pokemon GO for trainers to peruse, especially its weaknesses and counters.

Everything Pokemon GO trainers around the world need to know about the Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day

The Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day is being held on Saturday, December 24, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. At the event, the Hisuian form of Avalugg is making its debut by appearing as the Raid boss in Three-Star raids in the AR title. The Hisuian form is a regional variant that was introduced back in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Full details @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day is now rolling out in the Americas. Runs from 14:00 local time to 17:00 local timeFull details @ serebii.net/pokemongo/raid… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day is now rolling out in the Americas. Runs from 14:00 local time to 17:00 local time Full details @ serebii.net/pokemongo/raid… https://t.co/HUsi1ZncED

While the normal form of Avalugg is an Ice-type Pokemon, the Hisuian form sports a dual-type Ice and Rock combination. The latter means that the pocket monster will be weak to Grass-, Ground-, Fighting-, Water-, Steel- and Rock-type attacks. The ones that will not work in this battle are Normal-, Poison-, Flying- and Ice-types.

Given that Fighting- and Steel-type attacks are super effective against both Ice- and Rock-types, players are advised to utilize the same in their fight against Hisuian Avalugg at the Raid Day event. Some of the recommended pocket monster options and move sets for the fight are as follows:

Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sirfetch'd - Counter and Close Combat

Excadrill - Metal Claw and Iron Head

Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch

Metagross - Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny - Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword

The special Raid Day event also marks the first appearance of the shiny variant of Hisuian Avalugg that showcases a contrasting orange hue. Players will have a better chance of encountering one during the event through raids.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

Niantic has revealed the January 2023 roadmap for events, Spotlight Hours and more in Pokemon GO. Interested readers can learn about the same in this article.

Poll : 0 votes