When is Shiny Hisuian Avalugg coming to Pokemon GO? 

With the conslusion of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event's first half, the second can finally begin. With it, some new costumed variants of various creatures, new Raid Bosses, and the debut of a new creature can finally hit live servers. One of these new companions players may be fortunate enough to encounter during the Raid Day event is Shiny Hisuian Avalugg.

In the ancient Hisui region, now known as the Sinnoh region, Hisuian Avalugg was one of the five guardian Noble Pokemon that oversaw the region. As such, many players who had the chance to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the game that takes place in Hisui, may feel tempted to add this new creature to their collection.

However, some trainers may feel the need to go above and beyond in terms of how they go about completing their collection. They may want to fill their Pokedex with all the rare pallet-swaps of the namesake creatures. These variants are known as "Shiny Pokemon." But is Shiny Avalugg even in Pokemon GO to begin with?

How to find Shiny Avalugg in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Hisuian Avalugg used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To mark the debut of this regional variant of Avalugg, Niantic has decided to restrict the release of Hisuian Avalugg to the Raid Day today, December 24, to commemorate the winter season.

As such, many players may want to grind out as many of these Raid Battles in Pokemon GO as they can. After all, who knows when the next chance to encounter a Hisuian Avalugg will come?

Those who are looking to catch a Shiny Hisuian Avalugg will fortunately be able to if they are lucky enough. Foretold by the first part of the Winter Holiday event that brought the shiny forms for the Avalugg family's other two members, Niantic has decided to give lucky players a chance to encounter the Hisuian form's shiny variation.

To make matters even better, the official Pokemon GO website has reported that the chances of encountering a Shiny Hisuian Avalugg during the Raid Day event has been elevated. This means that the odds of encountering a Shiny Hisuian Avalugg after defeating one in a Raid Battle is significantly higher than normal.

Unlike the standard Kalosian variant of Avalugg that trainers have familiarized themselves with in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Avalugg is an Ice and Rock-type Pokemon. As such, its two greatest weaknesses are Fighting and Steel-type attacks. Thankfully, finding creatures to hit these marks is very easy to do.

Picks such as Lucario, Cobalion, Heatran, and Aggron are some of the best possible creatures to bring to this fight. For players with access to some of these counters, the Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day should be a walk in the park. Thanks to the Steel typing's abundance of resistances, they also make for perfect defensive checks as well.

In summary, players looking forward to adding a Shiny Hisuian Avalugg to their collection will have to wait no longer than December 24, 2022, for the Raid Day featuring the new creature. This event will also grant a boost to the odds of encountering Hisuian Avalugg in its rare, alternate-colored variant.

