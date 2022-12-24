Pokemon GO Winter Wishes 2022 Timed Research: Bonuses, tasks, and rewards 

The Winter Holiday Part 2 is live on Pokemon GO for players to dive into during the festivities. It continues the holiday celebrations that began with Part 1 on December 15. The latest part of the Winter Holiday event also allows players to choose the bonus they want with the Winter Wishes Timed Research.

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event, which began last week, saw the debut of the mega-evolved variant of Glalie, with lucky players able to encounter the shiny variant of the Pokemon. The event also marked the first appearance of the shiny variant of Bergmite.

This article jots down all the branching paths, tasks, and rewards available for each choice with the Winter Wishes Timed Research in Winter Holiday Part 2.

Everything you need to know about Winter Holiday Part 2 Winter Wishes Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The Winter Holiday Part 2 event began on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm local time, allowing players to complete all the tasks and encounter the various pocket monsters in their own time.

The event marks the debut of Eevee and all its evolutions wearing a holiday hat. It also features the first appearance of Beartic wearing a holiday ribbon. Interested readers can learn more about the Winter Holiday Part 2 event and its offerings, including wild encounters, egg hatches, and more in this article.

The Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 have a Timed Research that can be accessed by players through a ticket purchased from the in-game shop for $5.00. The tasks and rewards for the same can be found here.

With the Winter Wishes Timed Research, Pokemon GO players can choose three paths that grant three distinct bonuses that will last for the entirety of the Winter Holiday Part 2. They will be able to make the choice once they complete Step 1 of the Timed Research. The bonuses are as follows:

1/2 Egg hatch distance

2x Catch XP

2x Catch Stardust

The various tasks and rewards for the Winter Wishes Timed Research in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Hatching Eggs Path: Step 1/2

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Glacial Lure Module

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Eeveen with Holiday Hat encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards for completion - 200x Stardust, 500x XP

Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Hatching Eggs Path: Step 2/2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter

Hatch 3 eggs - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Eevee with Holiday Hat encounter

Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 2x Incubator

Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Catching Pokemon Path: Step 1/2

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Glacial Lure Module

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Eeveen with Holiday Hat encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards for completion - 200x Stardust, 500x XP

Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Catching Pokemon Path: Step 2/2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter

Earn 25,000 XP - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Eevee with Holiday Hat encounter

Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 2x Incubator

Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Collecting Stardust Path: Step 1/2

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Glacial Lure Module

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Eeveen with Holiday Hat encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards for completion - 200x Stardust, 500x XP

Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Collecting Stardust Path: Step 2/2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter

Earn 7,500 Stardust - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Eevee with Holiday Hat encounter

Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 2x Incubator

Niantic recently revealed the January 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO. Fans can read this article to learn what’s in store for when the new year begins. Christmas Eve will also see Winter Wonderland and Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day event in the popular AR title.

