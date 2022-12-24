Pokemon GO Winter Wishes 2022 Timed Research: Bonuses, tasks, and rewards 

The Winter Holiday Part 2 is live on Pokemon GO for players to dive into during the festivities. It continues the holiday celebrations that began with Part 1 on December 15. The latest part of the Winter Holiday event also allows players to choose the bonus they want with the Winter Wishes Timed Research.
The Winter Holiday Part 1 event, which began last week, saw the debut of the mega-evolved variant of Glalie, with lucky players able to encounter the shiny variant of the Pokemon. The event also marked the first appearance of the shiny variant of Bergmite.
This article jots down all the branching paths, tasks, and rewards available for each choice with the Winter Wishes Timed Research in Winter Holiday Part 2.
Everything you need to know about Winter Holiday Part 2 Winter Wishes Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The Winter Holiday Part 2 event began on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8 pm local time, allowing players to complete all the tasks and encounter the various pocket monsters in their own time.
The event marks the debut of Eevee and all its evolutions wearing a holiday hat. It also features the first appearance of Beartic wearing a holiday ribbon. Interested readers can learn more about the Winter Holiday Part 2 event and its offerings, including wild encounters, egg hatches, and more in this article.
The Winter Holiday Part 1 & 2 have a Timed Research that can be accessed by players through a ticket purchased from the in-game shop for $5.00. The tasks and rewards for the same can be found here.
With the Winter Wishes Timed Research, Pokemon GO players can choose three paths that grant three distinct bonuses that will last for the entirety of the Winter Holiday Part 2. They will be able to make the choice once they complete Step 1 of the Timed Research. The bonuses are as follows:
- 1/2 Egg hatch distance
- 2x Catch XP
- 2x Catch Stardust
The various tasks and rewards for the Winter Wishes Timed Research in Pokemon GO are as follows:
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Hatching Eggs Path: Step 1/2
- Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Glacial Lure Module
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Eeveen with Holiday Hat encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Rewards for completion - 200x Stardust, 500x XP
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Hatching Eggs Path: Step 2/2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Cubchoo encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter
- Hatch 3 eggs - Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Eevee with Holiday Hat encounter
- Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 2x Incubator
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Catching Pokemon Path: Step 1/2
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Catching Pokemon Path: Step 2/2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Cubchoo encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter
- Earn 25,000 XP - Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Eevee with Holiday Hat encounter
- Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 2x Incubator
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Collecting Stardust Path: Step 1/2
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Timed Research - Collecting Stardust Path: Step 2/2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Holiday Cubchoo encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Lapras encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter
- Earn 7,500 Stardust - Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Eevee with Holiday Hat encounter
- Rewards for completion - Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 2x Incubator
Niantic recently revealed the January 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO. Fans can read this article to learn what’s in store for when the new year begins. Christmas Eve will also see Winter Wonderland and Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day event in the popular AR title.