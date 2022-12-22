5 hardest Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO and how to defeat them

Raids are one of Pokemon GO's most important and fun parts. Raid Bosses are power-boosted and require proper strategy and counters to win against in matches. Some of the most powerful are from the fifth tier or above and require multiple players to conquer them.

One must cooperate with friends and other players to make the most of these Raid events. Some Legendary Pokemon and Mega Evolution can only be achieved through these Raids, but winning them is extremely difficult.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Defeating the most powerful Pokemon GO Raid Bosses with counters

1) Moltres

Moltres is a legendary Fire and Flying-type 5-Star Raid Boss. The fighter's combat power gets boosted to 45,609 CP in Raids. With stats of 251 Attacking Power, 181 Defensive Power, and 207 Stamina Power, this is an offense-oriented Pocket Monster.

The best moveset comprises Fire Spin and Sky Attack (16.01 DPS). Vulnerable to Water, Electric, and Rock-type moves, it can resist Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Steel-type fighters.

Counters for Moltres:

Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Tyrantrum - Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

- Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Rhyperior - Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

- Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Terrakion - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Gigalith - Smack Down and Meteor Beam

2) Deoxys (Normal)

The mythical Psychic-type monster Deoxys (Normal) is a 5-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. With 50,271 CP in Raids, the stats of 345 Attacking Power, 115 Defensive Power, and 137 Stamina Power, it is quite a powerful attacker.

Normal Deoxys's best moveset combines Zen Headbutt and Thunderbolt (14.83 DPS). Vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, it can only resist Fighting and Psychic-type moves.

Counters for Deoxys:

Hydreigon - Snarl and Dark Pulse

- Snarl and Dark Pulse Darkrai - Feint Attack and Dark Pulse

- Feint Attack and Dark Pulse Gengar - Lick and Shadow Ball

- Lick and Shadow Ball Chandelure - Hex and Shadow Ball

- Hex and Shadow Ball Unbound Hoopa - Astonish and Shadow Ball

3) Zapdos

Legendary dual Electric and Flying-type Zapdos is a 5-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. With a maximum Combat Power of 46,418 CP, the fighter boasts 253 Attack Power, 185 Defense Power, and 207 Stamina Power.

The best moveset for this monster is a combination of Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt (14.09 DPS). Vulnerable to Ice and Rock-type moves, it can easily resist Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type moves in the game.

Counters for Zapdos:

Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalanche

- Powder Snow and Avalanche Rhyperior - Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

- Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Tyrantrum - Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

- Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Terrakion - Smack Down and Rock Slide

4) Lugia

Legendary dual Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon Lugia originates from the Johto region (Gen 2) and has a max CP of 45,925 in 5-star raids. With 193 Attack, 310 Defense, and 235 Stamina stats in its meta, it is a heavy contender in Defense.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Lugia in Pokemon GO is a mix of Dragon Tail and Aeroblast that averages 12.68 DPS. With resistance to Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic-type attacks, it is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves.

Counters for Lugia:

Xurkitree - Thunder Shock and Discharge

- Thunder Shock and Discharge Hydreigon - Bite and Avalanche

- Bite and Avalanche Zekrom - Charge Beam and Wild Charge

- Charge Beam and Wild Charge Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Gengar - Lick and Shadow Ball

5) Mewtwo

Mewtwo is a legendary Psychic-type fighter from the Kanto region (Gen 1). Equipped with a max CP of 66318 in tier 5+ raids, it has an arsenal of powerful stats like 300 Attack, 182 Defense, and 214 Stamina in Pokemon GO.

With a DPS of 18.84, Confusion and Psystrike are Mewtwo's best moveset in Pokemon GO. The monster can resist Fighting, Psychic-type moves but is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks.

Counters for Mewtwo:

Darkrai - Snarl and Shadow Ball

- Snarl and Shadow Ball Hydreigon - Bite and Brutal Swing

- Bite and Brutal Swing Chandelure - Hex and Shadow Ball

- Hex and Shadow Ball Unbound Hoopa - Astonish and Shadow Ball

- Astonish and Shadow Ball Pheromosa - Bug Bite and Focus Blast

Pokemon GO players always search for the best ways to go against these fighters. The counters listed above will help them take down these powerful critters easily.

Poll : 0 votes