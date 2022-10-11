5 popular pocket monsters still missing in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Pokemon GO has been in the talks for 6 years now since its debut. The augmented reality mobile game released by Niantic and The Pokemon Company has its popularity almost to the level of its Trading Card Game. With more than 700 fighters in the game's meta, there are more than enough Pocket Monsters for the trainers to catch and train.

Despite the numbers being that high, there are still numerous monsters missing in Pokemon GO. While some might make their debuts soon, others might never be available on the platform. With a strong number of fan-favorite fighters from previous generations, some have failed to make their entry. Here are five such Pokemon that have yet to make an appearance in Pokemon GO.

Dragapult, Phione, and 3 others that have yet to make their appearance in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

1) Kecleon

With the ability to change the colors of its body, Kecleon is known to be the master of camouflage and can frequently trick its opponents. Although unable to change the red stripes on its body, it can be almost invisible and sneak on its prey and trap them with its pink tongue.

Originally from the Hoenn region, Kecleon is a Normal-type Pokemon that made its debut in Generation 3 games. It has always been a fan-favorite since its first appearance in the franchise, but for some reason Niantic hasn't yet added this Pocket Monster to Pokemon GO.

2) Phione

Phione as it appers in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mythical Water-type monster Phione is also a member of the Sea Guardians with Manaphy. In search of food, this Pokemon has a sac on its head that inflates for it to drift and hunt in water.

In warm water, this fighter drifts in packs of its own species and every one of them knows the coordinates to the place of its birth no matter how far they drift. Against enemies, it blends with the ocean waters as a defensive move.

Originally from the Sinnoh region, Phione made its debut in the Generation 3 games. Due to its type, it is typically vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type attacks but is resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel and Water-type moves. It is yet to make its debut in Pokemon GO but will fall under the category of average water-types in the meta.

3) Stonjourner

Stonjourner is a powerful Generation VIII Rock-type Pokemon that is still not available to catch in Pokemon GO. Vulnerable to Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel and Water-type moves, it can easily resist Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

This Pocket Monster is usually seen watching the sun in grasslands but when attacked, it unleashes a great burst of speed and attack using dynamic kicks with its stone legs. After the release of this fighter, Stonjourner will stand as one of the strongest rock-type fighters in Pokemon GO meta.

2) Dragapult

Dragapult as it appears to be in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragapult is a dual Dragon and Ghost-type pseudo-legendary introduced in Generation VIII. Originally found in the Galar region, it is vulnerable to Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost and Ice-type moves. This monster evolves from Drakloak and is the final evolution of Dreepy.

Dragapult has a pair of Dreepy inside its huge horns, and they fire like supersonic missiles at the enemy during battles. The two monsters deeply enjoy flying at the enemy and tend to speed up as much as they can to inflict more damage.

Despite not being in the popular game Pokemon GO, Dragapult was voted the most popular Generation VIII Pokemon in a poll created by The Pokemon Company in 2020. Even after that, this Pocket Monster has not yet been considered for an appearance in Pokemon GO.

1) Urshifu

Urshifu is a powerful Fighting-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation VIII games. The final and only evolution of Kubfu is known to evolve into either a Single Strike Style or a Rapid Strike Style when shown the scrolls of darkness or waters respectively, in the Towers of Two Fists.

Urshifu's personality and style can sometimes also be based on the amount of training it faced while it was still a Kubfu. It is an agile fighter that trains its legs and stats by running on hills and cliffs.

Although vulnerable to Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type moves, Urshifu can easily resist Bug, Dark, and Rock-type attacks. Urshifu is one of the most powerful Pokemon that is yet to make its debut in Pokemon GO.

