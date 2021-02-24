Rock-type Pokemon epitomize defense and heavy hitting in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Since their introduction as type in the very first Generation, Rock-type Pokemon have expanded to include some of the most iconic creatures found in the franchise.

They are powerful, sturdy, and can round out a variety of team compositions. From the games to the anime, Sword and Shield has included some of the most popular Rock-type Pokemon ever created.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Rock Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Drednaw

Image via Game Freak

Advertisement

Drednaw is the evolved form of Chewtle, introduced in Sword and Shield. For many players of the game, this was the Water-type on their team throughout the main story. It gave fans some true Blastoise vibes and that made it extremely popular. Having a Gigantamax form and actually being pretty useful helped as well.

#4 - Stonjourner

Image via Game Freak

Stonjourner became popular due to its quirkiness. It isn't a typical Pokemon used in battle. It is very niche, but some Sword and Shield players have done incredible things with it. Not to mention, it has an absolutely beautiful card in the Pokemon TCG. Many compare Stonjourner to Stonehenge and just find it to be a uniquely cool creature.

#3 - Coalossal

Image via Game Freak

It took longer than most, but Coalossal became a very useful Pokemon in competitive battling. With a Weakness Policy, its Steam Engine Ability, and a Gigantamax form, Coalossal was a surprisingly powerful addition to teams. It has very limited appearances outside of the game, but if it becomes a normal part of the anime, it could become even more popular.

Advertisement

#2 - Rhyperior

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rhyperior has been one of the most popular Rock-type Pokemon since it was first discovered. Rhydon, the first Pokemon ever designed, was a bit underwhelming. Fans wanted a reason to love Rhydon. An evolution in the form of Rhyperior came along, and those fans got what they want. It is an incredible battler in Sword and Shield with nearly unmatched power.

#1 - Tyranitar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Tyranitar might just be the most popular Rock-type Pokemon of all time. It has reigned supreme since all the way back in Generation II. Its stats are absolutely insane with the exception of its speed. Tyranitar does have a ton of weaknesses, but it can take quite the punch. Couple that with a Weakness Policy, and it becomes as dangerous as any Pokemon. People just love T-Tar.