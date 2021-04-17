Pokemon GO trainers are itching to see Kecleon and have been struggling to find the Pokemon in the mobile game for quite some time.

The reason trainers are struggling is because Kecleon actually hasn't been added to Pokemon GO yet. That could all change very soon. Kecleon may be on its way to the game for millions to capture.

Introduced in Generation II, Kecleon was a bit of a game changer. It could adapt to any battle by becoming the type it was attacked with. Eventually, it received Protean as a Hidden Ability, changing its typing based on the attack it used.

How to catch Kecleon in Pokemon GO

Kecleon could be on its way to Pokemon GO very soon. Finally, in correlation with Friendship Day, Kecleon will arrive. After that, it should stick around and be fairly commonly available to capture, like most Pokemon in the game.

In the main series Pokemon games, Kecleon could be found with the Devon Scope. It allowed the player to see invisible Pokemon in order to battle and capture them. That was in Generation III.

1270 days after Hoenn's initial release in Pokémon GO, Kecleon is still unavailable. #WhereIsKecleon — Kecleon (@KecleonGO) April 12, 2021

Now, all of these years later, with eight Generations and this mobile giant known as Pokemon GO, Kecleon still remains one of the most unique Pokemon ever created. It is a shame that it hasn't made its way to Pokemon GO just yet.

The reason trainers believe Kecleon may soon be in the game has to do with the promotional image for Friendship Day. An eagle-eyed player spotted what could be Kecleon above and behind Tangela.

This is a Pokemon that players have wanted in the game for quite some time. Not a day goes by without requests being sent to Niantic to include Kecleon in Pokemon GO. Those wishes may finally be granted.

Once it arrives, the same old tricks should work. Use a Berry, throw a Poke Ball, and catch the sneaky thing. It may even end up in the Raid rotation when it first appears.