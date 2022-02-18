Is Deoxys any good in Pokemon GO?

Deoxys, also known as the DNA Pokemon, has emerged as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, and there's a lot about the Mythic Pokemon to unpack.

Deoxys has a total of four different forms (known in-game as Formes) - Standard, Defense, Attack, and Speed. Each version has different applications in battle. The most notable of these forms are its Standard and Defense Formes.

Although Deoxys' Attack and Speed Formes appear every so often in-game, they're almost impossible to use in standard combat, whether it is PvE or PvP. This is due to their incredibly paltry defense stats and overall health.

How good are Standard and Defense Forme Deoxys in Pokemon GO?

Deoxys in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, Deoxys' Attack and Speed Formes are horribly misaligned with Pokemon GO due to the way the game operates.

Attack Forme Deoxys has one of the highest attack stats in the entire game. However, its defense and stamina are so low that it will likely faint from battle before it can unleash a Charge Move.

Speed Forme Deoxys has solid attack and defense stats but lacks any real HP. Pokemon GO's Speed stat differs from that in Pokemon, so Speed Forme Deoxys' main advantage is eliminated.

Meanwhile, Standard Deoxys has carved out a decent niche in PvE combat, specifically raids. It still sports a top 10 maximum attack stat, making it a glass cannon that can deal a significant amount of damage. Standard Deoxys doesn't have the best survivability, but it can deal plenty of damage before falling.

Defense Forme Deoxys has become a fan-favorite in Pokemon GO PvP. In both the Great and Ultra Leagues, Defense Forme Deoxys has a varied collection of moves and a top 5 max defense stat. The form's attack and stamina stats aren't ideal, but its defense is so incredibly high that it makes up for it.

Few Pokemon can take out Defense Forme Deoxys in a battle of attrition as its bulk allows it to hang around and constantly deal damage. This iteration of the DNA Pokemon may not defeat enemies quickly, but it'll outlast the best of them, which essentially plays out even better in PvP.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh