Top 5 Steel-type Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO in 2022

It’s easy to see why Steel-types are so popular in Pokemon GO.

These didn’t even exist in Generation I, where Dragons were free to run rampant and unchecked. Once Generation II rolled out, though, they invented the Steel-type and gave it a bunch of resistances. Now Dragons, Rock-types and even Fairies have to watch out for these threats.

Which Steel-type Pokemon should trainers use more in battle?

5) Registeel

Registeel is one of the legendary titans of Hoenn (Image via Niantic)

There is a simple reason why this titan sits atop the Ultra League rankings for GO Battle League. With 285 Defense, Registeel won’t be getting knocked out easily. Not only can Registeel wall most of the meta, but it also gets access to Focus Blast, which allows it to beat opposing Steel-types.

4) Lucario

Lucario is Fighting-type as well as Steel-type (Image via Game Freak)

This is one of the more offensive Steel-types. With an Attack stat of 236, Lucario is a Raid boss slayer. The evolution of Riolu, Lucario, also benefits from a really efficient movepool. Counter is one of the best fast moves in the game, and Aura Sphere hits hard while only requiring 55 energy in PvP (50 in Raids).

3) Melmetal

Melmetal was introduced through Pokemon GO (Image via Game Freak)

The first and only (so far) Pokemon that was introduced specifically for the phone app, Melmetal, proves to be a strong inclusion. It has a great mixture of offense (226 Attack) and defense (264 Stamina) which allows it to deal with lots of threats. It also beats its counters, considering it has Rock Slide for Ho-oh and Superpower for Dialga and Registeel.

2) Metagross

This behemoth has been good ever since Steven featured it on his team in Generation III. What makes Metagross such a terror is that it has bulk on par with Melmetal and Registeel, but also much more Attack than them. The Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash combination is a great way to flatten Raid bosses in quick time.

1) Dialga

Dialga is one of the legendaries from the Sinnoh region (Image via ILCA)

It shouldn’t be too surprising that the lord of time is one of the premiere Steel-types in the game. Most Dragons are weak to Fairies, but with secondary Steel typing, Dialga can take a couple Moonblasts and retaliate with an Iron Head.

What goes for Metagross can also be said for Dialga, who has a huge Attack stat (275) and strong defenses to go with it (211 Defense, 205 Stamina). It’s also only weak to Fighting and Ground, so good luck trying to take out a Dialga in a match.

