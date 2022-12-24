Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

The Winter Wonderland event is slowly coming online in Pokemon GO worldwide, and we now know what the event-exclusive Collection Challenge will entail. As part of the Winter Holiday festivities, the event brings bonuses, special trade features, and the aforementioned Collection Challenge.

The Winter Holiday Part 2 event in Pokemon GO continues the festivities that began with Part 1. It will last until December 31 after starting on December 23 and marks the first appearance of Eevee and all its evolutions wearing holiday-themed cosmetics.

The event also sees the debut of Beartic wearing a holiday ribbon. For more details, readers can check out here. This article jots down what tasks and rewards the Collection Challenge brings for Pokemon GO players with the Winter Wonderland event.

Everything trainers worldwide need to know about Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The Winter Wonderland event begins on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10 am local time and will run until Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8 pm local time. Players can engage with the event and all it offers over the Christmas weekend.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Full Details: The Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge is available during the Winter Wonderland Event starting on December 24, 2022, at 10 am local time.Full Details: leekduck.com/events/winter-… The Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge is available during the Winter Wonderland Event starting on December 24, 2022, at 10 am local time. Full Details: leekduck.com/events/winter-… https://t.co/qrEaYPfuk2

The tasks and rewards for the event-exclusive Collection Challenge for the Winter Wonderland event are as follows:

Catch an Eevee wearing a Holiday Hut

Catch a Swinub

Catch a Snorunt

Catch a Spheal

Catch a Bergmite

Catch a Snover

Catch a Delibird in a holiday bow

Catch a Vanillite

Catch a Cubchoo in a holiday bow

Catch a Cryogonal

Rewards upon completion: 10,000 XP, Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO players need to remember that they will have to finish the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge by Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8 pm local time to receive the rewards as stated above, especially the lucrative Galarian Mr. Mime encounter.

The Winter Wonderland bonuses in the AR title are as follows:

Players will be able to perform one extra Special Trade each day

During the event, players will have the Daily Adventure Incense last for 30 minutes when activated

The Winter Wonderland event also introduces a permanent feature to Pokemon GO that will remain active going forward. It increases the number of guaranteed Lucky Pokemon players can acquire through a trade from 10 to 15. To learn more about what Lucky pocket monsters are, check here.

From December 24, 2022, at 10 am local time, if trainers trade a pocket monster that they had from 2017, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokemon. These are interesting changes that the developers at Niantic are introducing to the game and one that will surely delight fans all over the world.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

The January 2023 content map for Pokemon GO was recently revealed. Trainers can look at what the first month of the year holds, including the upcoming events, Raid schedule, Spotlight Hours, and more. Interested readers can check out all the details of the same in this article.

