Pokemon GO Larvitar Community Day Classic: All Field Research & Special Research story tasks and rewards

Another iteration of the Community Day Classic is upon us in Pokemon GO and this time the featured pocket monster is Larvitar. The Rock Skin Pokemon is slated to appear frequently in the wild for the duration of the event. The occasion will also sport a featured attack for Tyranitar, a ticketed Special Research story and a Field Research task for players to complete.

In Pokemon GO, Community Day Classic events are good opportunities for players to come across and catch pocket monsters appearing frequently in the overworld, which normally has a rarer spawn rate. These events also feature other added event bonuses, like increase Incense duration and the availability of a featured attack.

This article jots down all the tasks and rewards for the Larvitar Community Day Classic Field Research and Special Research story for players to contend with.

Everything you need to know about Larvitar Community Day Classic Field Research and Special Research story in Pokemon GO

The Larvitar Community Day Classic event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time on January 21, 2023, and last until 5 pm local time. Trainers worldwide will be able to encounter Larvitar during this time with a boosted spawn rate in the wild. Lucky players will also get a chance to come across the elusive shiny variant of the Rock Skin Pokemon.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp







pokemongolive.com/post/community… Don’t underestimate this Pokémon! It may be small, but it’s as tough as a rock! #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic with the Rock Skin Pokémon begins in a few days. Who will you adventure with? Don’t underestimate this Pokémon! It may be small, but it’s as tough as a rock! #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic with the Rock Skin Pokémon begins in a few days. Who will you adventure with? pokemongolive.com/post/community…

The event-exclusive Field Research for this Community Day Classic has the following tasks and rewards:

Catch 3 Larvitar - Larvitar Encounter, 5x Great Ball, 1x Golden Razz Berry, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, 500x Stardust

To avail the Special Research story for the Larvitar Community Day Classic, Pokemon GO players will have to purchase the necessary ticket from the in-game shop for US $1 or its equivalent pricing in local currency. The tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (1/4)

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Larvitar - Larvitar encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws - 20x Larvitar Candy

Rewards - Larvitar encounter, 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense

Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (2/4)

Catch 15 Larvitar - 30x Larvitar Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Pupitar encounter

Evolve 3 Larvitar - 10x Pinap Berry

Rewards - 1500 XP, Larvitar encounter, 1x Incense

Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (3/4)

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 50x Larvitar Candy

Evolve one Pupitar - 1x Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball

Rewards - 2500 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 15x Ultra Ball

Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (4/4)

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Claim Reward! - Larvitar encounter

Claim Reward! - 3500 XP

Rewards - 3000x Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, 3x Rare Candy

The Generation II Rock Skin Pokemon has two evolution forms that it can be transformed into. Pokemon GO players will need 25 Candy to evolve Larvitar into Pupitar and 100 more to evolve Pupitar into Tyranitar. The latter evolution done between 2 pm and 7 pm local time will result in a Tyranitar that knows Smack Down.

