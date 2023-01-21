Pokemon GO Larvitar Community Day Classic: All Field Research & Special Research story tasks and rewards

Another iteration of the Community Day Classic is upon us in Pokemon GO and this time the featured pocket monster is Larvitar. The Rock Skin Pokemon is slated to appear frequently in the wild for the duration of the event. The occasion will also sport a featured attack for Tyranitar, a ticketed Special Research story and a Field Research task for players to complete.
In Pokemon GO, Community Day Classic events are good opportunities for players to come across and catch pocket monsters appearing frequently in the overworld, which normally has a rarer spawn rate. These events also feature other added event bonuses, like increase Incense duration and the availability of a featured attack.
This article jots down all the tasks and rewards for the Larvitar Community Day Classic Field Research and Special Research story for players to contend with.
Everything you need to know about Larvitar Community Day Classic Field Research and Special Research story in Pokemon GO
The Larvitar Community Day Classic event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm local time on January 21, 2023, and last until 5 pm local time. Trainers worldwide will be able to encounter Larvitar during this time with a boosted spawn rate in the wild. Lucky players will also get a chance to come across the elusive shiny variant of the Rock Skin Pokemon.
The event-exclusive Field Research for this Community Day Classic has the following tasks and rewards:
- Catch 3 Larvitar - Larvitar Encounter, 5x Great Ball, 1x Golden Razz Berry, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, 500x Stardust
To avail the Special Research story for the Larvitar Community Day Classic, Pokemon GO players will have to purchase the necessary ticket from the in-game shop for US $1 or its equivalent pricing in local currency. The tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:
Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (1/4)
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15x Poke Ball
- Catch 15 Larvitar - Larvitar encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 20x Larvitar Candy
- Rewards - Larvitar encounter, 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense
Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (2/4)
- Catch 15 Larvitar - 30x Larvitar Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Pupitar encounter
- Evolve 3 Larvitar - 10x Pinap Berry
- Rewards - 1500 XP, Larvitar encounter, 1x Incense
Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (3/4)
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 50x Larvitar Candy
- Evolve one Pupitar - 1x Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
- Rewards - 2500 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 15x Ultra Ball
Larvitar Community Day Classic 2023 (4/4)
- Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Claim Reward! - Larvitar encounter
- Claim Reward! - 3500 XP
- Rewards - 3000x Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, 3x Rare Candy
The Generation II Rock Skin Pokemon has two evolution forms that it can be transformed into. Pokemon GO players will need 25 Candy to evolve Larvitar into Pupitar and 100 more to evolve Pupitar into Tyranitar. The latter evolution done between 2 pm and 7 pm local time will result in a Tyranitar that knows Smack Down.