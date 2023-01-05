Pokemon GO Larvitar Community Day Classic (January 2023): Schedule, featured attack, event bonus, and more

Niantic recently revealed the next Community Day Classic for Pokemon GO that players will get to take part in. The upcoming iteration of the popular event will take place later on Saturday, January 21, and will feature Larvitar. This is the first form of the pseudo-legendary, Tyranitar. On the other hand, this month's Community Day is all set to have Chespin in the spotlight.

Community Days and Community Day Classics present excellent opportunities for Pokemon GO trainers to catch featured pocket monsters that sport an increased spawn rate in the wild for a previously stated period of time. The advertised creatures are usually rare encounters, and these events allow players to add them to their party.

This article offers all the details regarding the upcoming Community Day Classic in January 2023 for readers to peruse through and prepare for accordingly.

Everything you need to know about January 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day Classic featuring Larvitar

The January 2023 Community Day Classic will be held on January 21 at 2 pm local time and will continue till 5 pm local time. This gives trainers worldwide plenty of time to participate in the event at their own leisure.

Introduced back in Generation II, Larvitar — the spotlight pocket monster during the event — is a dual-type creature sporting the combination of Rock and Ground. The bipedal being's physical characteristics are reportedly based on prehistoric dinosaurs. In Pokemon GO, trainers are able to evolve Larvitar into Pupitar by utilizing 25 Larvitar Candy.

Pupitar looks strikingly dissimilar from its earlier form. Known as the Hard Shell Pokemon, Pupitar draws its characteristics from a pupa that bridges the larval stage of Larvitar and the adult stage of Tyranitar, according to Bulbapedia. Pupitar can then be further transformed into Tyranitar with the help of 100 Larvitar Candy.

Tyranitar is a well-known figure in the Pokemon community. It is part of an exclusive pseudo-legendary group that fans are well acquainted with. Members of this group are powerful Pokemon that have a three-stage evolution family and a base state of 600. The colossal Tyranitar packs quite a punch and is a valuable addition to any trainer's team.

Players who evolve a Pupitar during the Community Day Classic event or up to two hours later will get a Tyranitar that knows the move Smack Down (Trainer Battle 12 power, Gyms and raids 16 power). This is also the featured attack for the Larvitar Community Day Classic. The best move combination to have on your Tyranitar is Fast Attack Smack Down and Charged Attack Stone Edge.

The Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story will be accessible by purchasing the required ticket from the in-game shop. Lucky trainers will also have an increased chance of encountering the shiny variant of the featured creature in the wild. Other than the featured attack, the event bonuses are as follows:

3x Catch XP

Snapshot photobombs

Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

The upcoming monthly Community Day event in Pokemon GO is slated to be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. It will feature the Spiny Nut Pokemon Chespin in the limelight. Quilladin, if it is evolved by players during the event or up to five hours later, will result in a Chesnaught that knows the move Frenzy Plant.

The Pokemon GO Community Day will feature its own Special Research story, called "Quality Quills," which can be accessed through purchased tickets. Another thing worth mentioning is that Quilladin will appear on January 7 as the Four-Star Raid boss from 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time. Moreover, there'll be bonuses that incentivize players to participate in the event. Interested readers can learn more about the upcoming Community Day here.

