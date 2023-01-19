Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Field Research: All tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

With the Lunar New Year 2023 celebrations slowly arriving in Pokemon GO, trainers have already gotten a sneak peek at what the festive event will entail. It will also feature event-themed Field Research with various tasks for players to complete and obtain the rewards being offered.

The developers at Niantic have consistently been adding new events that introduce seasonal celebrations, the debuts of new Pokemon, and brand new mechanics in Pokemon GO. January 2023 has already seen the first appearance of Mega Salamence, with Shiny Tapu Koko yet to arrive.

This article lists out all of the tasks and rewards for the event-exclusive Field Research for Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokemon GO.

The Lunar New Year 2023 event is slated to begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will remain active until Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time, which gives Pokemon GO players across the world enough time to participate in the festivities and unlock all of the event's rewards.

Players will need to complete the Field Research tasks for Lunar New Year 2023 within the aforementioned schedule to obtain the rewards on offer. The tasks and possible rewards are as follows:

Catch 25 Pokemon - Darumaka (shiny variant will be available) encounter or Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available) encounter

Trade a Pokemon - Paras encounter (shiny variant will be available) or Combee (shiny variant will be available) encounter

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Buneary encounter (shiny variant will be available) or Bunnelby encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Open 3 Gifts - Charmander encounter (shiny variant will be available), Cyndaqui encounter (shiny variant will be available), Torchic encounter (shiny variant will be available), Chimchar encounter (shiny variant will be available), Tepig encounter (shiny variant will be available), Fennekin encounter or Litten encounter

Field Research tasks are offered by spinning PokeStops' Photo Disks. The Research Breakthrough encounters that are currently live in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Galarian Mr. Mime encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Delibird encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Bagon encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Deino encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Furfrou encounter (shiny variant will be available)

Goomy encounter

The event bonuses for the Lunar New Year 2023 occasion are as follows:

Players will enjoy an increased probability of encountering the shiny variant of Darumaka

Players will enjoy a greater chance of procuring Lucky Pokemon in trades

Players will have an increased to become Lucky Friends

Players will receive two times the Stardust from opening Gifts

Players will be able to make one extra Special Trade each day, with a total maximum of two Special Trades per day

