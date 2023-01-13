Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023: Schedule, wild encounters, Timed Research wishes, and more

Niantic has revealed the full details of Lunar New Year 2023 in Pokemon GO. The event will provide players with increased chances of encountering Shiny Darumaka and getting Lucky Pokemon while trading, as well as a better probability of becoming Lucky Friends.

The January 2023 content schedule for Pokemon GO was shared by Niantic last month. The Twinkling Fantasy event is currently live in the popular AR title and features the debuts of Mega Salamence and Shiny Dedenne.

It's time to brush up on your Dragon- and Fairy-type lore—the Twinkling Fantasy event is only a few days away!

This article contains all the details of the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 event

The Lunar New Year 2023 event is scheduled to start on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It will run until Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time, allowing trainers worldwide to engage in the festivities at their own leisure.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO!

The wild encounters during the Lunar New Year 2023 event are as follows:

Ponyta (shiny variant will be available)

Magmar (shiny variant will be available)

Magikarp (shiny variant will be available)

Slugma (shiny variant will be available)

Numel (shiny variant will be available)

Combee (shiny variant will be available)

Buneary (shiny variant will be available)

Fennekin

Bunnelby (shiny variant will be available)

Flareon [lucky encounter]

Darumaka (shiny variant will be available) [lucky encounter]

The event bonuses that Pokemon GO players will enjoy during the occasion are as follows:

Players will have an increased probability of encountering Shiny Darumaka

Players will have an increased probability of getting Lucky Pokemon in trades

Players will have an increased probability of becoming Lucky Friends

Players will enjoy 2x Stardust for opening Gifts

Players will have one additional Special Trade per day

The Timed Research for the Lunar New Year 2023 event will allow players to choose from wishes that provide different bonuses, including hatching Eggs, the Daily Adventure Incense's duration, and the collection of Stardust. The choices players make will influence the Timed Research tasks and bonuses they will have for the event.

Completing the Timed Research will provide players with a Lucky Egg and other items, along with the probability of encountering the following Pocket Monsters:

Magikarp (shiny variant will be available)

Azumarill

Combusken

Darumaka (shiny variant will be available)

Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available)

Bunnelby (shiny variant will be available)

The Pokemon that hatch from 7 km eggs in Pokemon GO during the Lunar New Year 2023 event are as follows:

Chingling

Riolu (shiny variant will be available)

Darumaka (shiny variant will be available)

Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available)

Scraggy

The raid bosses that Pokemon GO players will come across are listed below:

One Star Raids: Hisuian Voltorb, Shinx (shiny variant will be available), Darumaka (shiny variant will be available), Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available)

Hisuian Voltorb, Shinx (shiny variant will be available), Darumaka (shiny variant will be available), Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available) Three-Star Raids: Flareon, Shuckle (shiny variant will be available), Blaziken (shiny variant will be available), Druddigon (shiny variant will be available), Diggersby

Flareon, Shuckle (shiny variant will be available), Blaziken (shiny variant will be available), Druddigon (shiny variant will be available), Diggersby Five-Star Raids: Regice (shiny variant will be available)

Regice (shiny variant will be available) Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny (shiny variant will be available)

The Pocket Monsters that players will encounter when completing Field Research tasks during the Lunar New Year 2023 event are as follows:

Charmander (shiny variant will be available)

Paras (shiny variant will be available)

Cyndaquil (shiny variant will be available)

Torchic (shiny variant will be available)

Chimchar (shiny variant will be available)

Combee (shiny variant will be available)

Buneary (shiny variant will be available)

Tepig (shiny variant will be available)

Darumaka (shiny variant will be available)

Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant will be available)

Fennekin

Bunnelby (shiny variant will be available)

Litten

A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!

Lunar New Year 2023 will also bring event-themed avatar items and stickers to Pokemon GO. Trainers can purchase them from the in-game shop.

