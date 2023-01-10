Pokemon GO Twinkling Fantasy Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As the Twinkling Fantasy event slowly comes online around the world in Pokemon GO, players will finally get the option to mega evolve their Salamence if they have sufficient energy. The current event not only marks the debut of Mega Salamence but also the first appearance of Shiny Dedenne in the game. Apart from this, the event features its own bonuses, a Collection Challenge, Field Research, and more.

While the January 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO was shared earlier by Niantic, the developers did not reveal which mega evolved Pocket Monster would be available during the Twinkling Fantasy event. Although it was speculated to be Mega Salamence, the mega raid boss was only recently confirmed for the event.

This article jots down every task and reward for the Collection Challenge and Field Research in Pokemon GO's Twinkling Fantasy event.

Everything you need to know about the Twinkling Fantasy event's Collection Challenge and Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Twinkling Fantasy event begins on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 am local time in Pokemon GO and will run until Monday, January 16, at 10 pm local time, so trainers around the world will have enough time to engage with what's on offer. The event predominantly focuses on Fairy-type and Dragon-type creatures.

As mentioned above, Mega Salamence and Shiny Dedenne will make their debuts in the Twinkling Fantasy event. Other than that, a host of Fairy and Dragon-type Pokemon will be available during the course of the event, through wild encounters, raids, and more.

The tasks and rewards of the event-themed Collection Challenge for Pokemon GO players are as follows:

Catch a Ralts

Catch a Dratini

Catch a Clefairy

Catch a Jigglypuff

Catch a Marill

Catch a Bagon

Catch a Deino

Catch a Dedenne

Catch a Togetic

Catch a Clefable

Rewards: 50x Salamence Mega Energy, 1x Charged TM, 1x Fast TM

The tasks and rewards of the event-exclusive Field Research available in the Twinkling Fantasy event are as follows:

Catch 5 Pokemon - Dedenne encounter (shiny variant is available)

Catch 30 Pokemon - Goomy encounter

Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokemon - Bagon encounter (shiny variant is available)

Make 3 Great Throws - Clefairy encounter (shiny variant is available)

Make 3 Nice Throws - Dratini encounter (shiny variant is available)

Win 3 raids - Goomy encounter

The wild encounters that players will come across during the Twinkling Fantasy event are as follows:

Clefairy (shiny variant is available)

Clefable

Jigglypuff (shiny variant is available)

Dratini (shiny variant is available)

Togetic (shiny variant is available)

Marill (shiny variant is available)

Ralts (shiny variant is available)

Vibrava

Bagon (shiny variant is available)

Deino (shiny variant is available)

Dedenne (shiny variant is available)

Goomy [lucky encounter]

Noibat (shiny variant is available) [lucky encounter]

The Twinkling Fantasy event bonuses include 2x XP and additional Candy for players who successfully capture Pocket Monsters with Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.

Those who are Level 31 or higher will have an increased chance of getting Candy XL upon successfully capturing Pocket Monsters with Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.

