Pokemon GO Twinkling Fantasy (January 2023): Mega Salamence & Shiny Dedenne debuts, schedule, event bonuses, and more

With the January Community Day event coming up in Pokemon GO, Niantic has released details for the Twinkling Fantasy event that will follow. The announcement officially confirmed that Mega Salamance is set to arrive in the popular AR title. The event will also see the debut of the shiny variant of Dedenne.

The developers at Niantic earlier showcased the January 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO. It revealed every event in store for the first month of the new year, including the debut of Shiny Tapu Koko. While Mega Salamence was initially left unannounced, it has now been confirmed that the Pokemon will make its long-anticipated debut.

This article contains all the details about the Twinkling Fantasy event that is set to take place later in January in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokemon GO in January 2023

The Twinkling Fantasy event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 am local time and conclude on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10 pm local time. This gives trainers worldwide enough time to acquire whatever is on offer. As mentioned above, the event will see the debuts of Shiny Dedenne and Mega Salamence.

In the mainline Pokemon video game titles, Salamence is a pseudo-legendary Pocket Monster introduced back in Generation III. The Dragon Pokemon packs a significant punch. Its mega evolution form debut in Pokemon GO will surely delight players. Furthermore, lucky trainers will have a chance to encounter a shiny variant of Salamence.

The event bonuses for Twinkling Fantasy are as follows:

2x Catch XP when players catch Pokemon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

More Candy when players catch Pokemon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Increased chance to get Candy XL when players level 31 or above catch Pokemon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

The wild encounters that players will come across in the event are as follows:

Clefairy (shiny variant will be available)

Clefable

Jigglypuff (shiny variant will be available)

Dratini (shiny variant will be available)

Togetic (shiny variant will be available)

Marill (shiny variant will be available)

Ralts (shiny variant will be available)

Vibrava

Bagon (shiny variant will be available)

Deino (shiny variant will be available)

Dedenne (shiny variant will be available) (shiny debut)

Goomy (lucky encounter)

Noibat (shiny variant will be available)

Players taking a snapshot during the Twinkling Fantasy event can also encounter a surprise photobomb from a Dragon- or Fairy-type Pocket Monster. The event will also feature a themed Collection Challenge that rewards 50x Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM, and a Fast TM.

Additionally, there will be event-themed Field Research tasks available for players to complete with the following encounters available:

Clefairy (shiny variant will be available)

Dratini (shiny variant will be available)

Bagon (shiny variant will be available)

Dedenne (shiny variant will be available) (shiny debut)

Goomy (lucky encounter)

The Raid bosses at the Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

One-Star Raids: Jigglypuff (shiny variant will be available), Marill (shiny variant will be available), Axew (shiny variant will be available), Deino (shiny variant will be available)

Jigglypuff (shiny variant will be available), Marill (shiny variant will be available), Axew (shiny variant will be available), Deino (shiny variant will be available) Three-Star Raids: Mawile (shiny variant will be available), Druddigon (shiny variant will be available), Dedenne (shiny variant will be available)

Mawile (shiny variant will be available), Druddigon (shiny variant will be available), Dedenne (shiny variant will be available) Five-Star Raids: Zekrom (shiny variant will be available)

Zekrom (shiny variant will be available) Mega Raids: Mega Salamence (shiny variant will be available)

Furthermore, players who catch Zekrom between Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 am local time will know the move Fusion Bolt (Trainer Battles - 90 power and Gyms & raids - 140 power).

