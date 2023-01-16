Pokemon GO January 16-22 (2023): Twinkling Fantasy, Lunar New Year celebrations, Larvitar Community Day Classic, and more

The third week of January 2023 will be filled with exciting events for Pokemon GO trainers to participate in and obtain what's on offer. The Twinkling Fantasy event will continue until January 16 while the Lunar New Year 2023 event will kick off later this week. Additionally, fans will get to enjoy another iteration of the Community Day Classic event.

Pokemon GO players only learned about the January 2023 content roadmap for the popular AR title last month when Niantic officially revealed it. January has already seen a Community Day event featuring Chespin and will mark the debut of the shiny variant of Tapu Koko.

This article pens down the major highlights of the upcoming week and all of its events in Pokemon GO.

Everything that Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy this week in Niantic's popular AR title

1) Twinkling Fantasy

The Twinkling Fantasy event officially began on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time and will come to an end on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:00 pm local time. Alongside the event, the Mega evolved version of Salamence made its way into Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Who are you looking forward to encountering? Let us know below



pokemongolive.com/post/twinkling… It’s time to brush up on your Dragon- and Fairy-type lore—the Twinkling Fantasy event is only a few days away!Who are you looking forward to encountering? Let us know below It’s time to brush up on your Dragon- and Fairy-type lore—the Twinkling Fantasy event is only a few days away! Who are you looking forward to encountering? Let us know below ⬇️ pokemongolive.com/post/twinkling…

This event saw a host of Fairy and Dragon-type pocket monsters spawning in the wild for players to encounter as well. Additionally, it has its own Collection Challenge that players can complete. Interested trainers can find out more about the event in this article.

2) Lunar New Year 2023

The Lunar New Year 2023 celebration event is slated to begin later this week on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will end on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. This is more than enough time for trainers across the world to engage in everything that the event offers.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Here’s everything that Trainers need to know.

pokemongolive.com/post/lunar-new… Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO!Here’s everything that Trainers need to know. Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO! Here’s everything that Trainers need to know. 👇pokemongolive.com/post/lunar-new… https://t.co/bMCLQWrRMd

During the event, players will have an increased chance of coming across a Shiny Darumaka. For more information about the event bonuses, wild encounters, and Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year 2023 event in general, interested readers can check out this article.

3) Community Day Classic - Larvitar

The next iteration of the Community Day Classic event is set to take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time. The upcoming event will feature Larvitar in the spotlight with an increased spawn rate, as well as additional event bonuses to incentivize players.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve your Larvitar this



Jan 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. local time From the small Rock Skin Pokémon to the gigantic Armor Pokémon, Larvitar goes through quite the evolution!Evolve your Larvitar this #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!Jan 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. local time From the small Rock Skin Pokémon to the gigantic Armor Pokémon, Larvitar goes through quite the evolution! Evolve your Larvitar this #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic! 📅 Jan 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. local time https://t.co/hzCdW9sHe4

Furthermore, players who evolve Larvitar to its final evolutionary form during the event will obtain a Tyranitar that already knows the Fast Attack Smack Down. Players will also be able to engage in an event-themed Special Research story and complete exclusive Field Research tasks.

4) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. It will feature Seedot in the limelight with an increased spawn rate and has an event bonus of 2x Catch XP.

This week's Raid Hour is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. During this time, Regice will appear far more frequently as a five-star Raid boss.

5) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule for this week in Pokemon GO is as follows:

January 12 - 19

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

January 19 - 26

Great League

Weather Cup: Great League Edition

6) Five-star and Mega Raid schedule

The ongoing five-star and Mega Raid schedule for this week is as follows:

Zekrom (Five-star Raid Boss from January 10 to 18)

Mega Salamence (Mega Raid Boss from January 10 to 18)

The upcoming Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule for this week is as follows:

Regice (Five-star Raid boss from January 18 to 25)

Mega Lopunny (Mega Raid bos from January 18 to 25)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

Pokemon GO trainers can learn more about the events, tasks, and Research Breakthrough encounters for January 2023 in Pokemon GO by checking out this article.

Poll : 0 votes