Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour January 17: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

After featuring Alolan Sandshrew and Swirlix, this week's Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour will see Seedot, the Acorn Pokemon, take the limelight when the event occurs later this week. The occasion will see the Pocket Monster appear more frequently in the wild, and there are also specific event bonuses to incentivize trainers.

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO are excellent opportunities for trainers to capitalize on the increased spawn rate of the featured Pocket Monster. These events take place once every week, and Niantic has already revealed the Pokemon that is in store for players for the rest of January 2023.

This article jots down the details for the upcoming Spotlight Hour so that Pokemon GO trainers can prepare to meet Seedot during the event.

Seedot will be featured in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on January 17: Event bonuses and how to prepare

This week's Spotlight Hour is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time, which will allow trainers from around the world to participate in the event at their own leisure. As mentioned above, Seedot will be this week's featured Pokemon.

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, January 17, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Seedot appearing in the wild, and you'll earn double XP from catching Pokémon.

Introduced back in Generation III with Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Seedot is a Grass-type Pocket Monster. Known as the Acorn Pokemon, it's a small creature whose physical characteristics draw inspiration from an acorn.

The increased spawn rate that Seedot will enjoy for the aforementioned hour on Tuesday, January 17, will afford trainers the opportunity to catch as many as possible so that they have enough candy to evolve it into Nuzleaf and then into Shiftry. The first evolution costs 25 Seedot candy, while the final one costs 100 Seedot candy.

Players should try to evolve their best catch with the highest stats and IV in order to get a formidable Shiftry. Unlike Swirlix and Slurpuff, Seedot does not have any other requirements for its evolution other than Pokemon candy.

Shiny Seedot will also feature in this week's Spotlight Hour event for Pokemon GO trainers to find and catch. The increased wild spawn rate for the Acorn Pokemon during the stipulated hour will afford lucky players a chance to encounter the shiny variant of the Pocket Monster. Players will then be able to evolve their catch to a Shiny Shiftry.

The upcoming Spotlight Hour will feature a 2x Catch XP bonus to incentivize trainers to engage in the event. Players can further boost this reward by utilizing a Lucky Egg, which increases the amount of XP earned for a short period of time. Other in-game items that players can use at the event are Incense (to increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon) and Star Pieces (to increase the amount of Stardust earned).

See what's in store this January in Pokémon GO.



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

Pokemon GO trainers should also ensure that they have enough Poke Balls and space in their Pokemon Storage Box so they can freely catch as many Pocket Monsters as they want. After Seedot's event, Tynamo and Blitzle will appear in the Spotlight Hour events for the last two weeks of January 2023.

