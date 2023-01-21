Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover (February 2023): Giovanni brings Shadow Registeel, 12 km egg hatches, and more

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event will soon be released in Pokemon GO, with the infamous Giovanni introducing yet another powerful Shadow Pokemon to do his bidding. February 2023 will see the nefarious Team GO Rocket appearing in PokeStops far more frequently with various new Shadow Pokemon in tow.

Team GO Rocket are the perennial bad guys in Nintendo's ever-popular AR title. They appear in PokeStops or in balloons, sporting Shadow variants of regular Pokemon. Presently, Giovanni's battle party includes the elusive Shadow Mewtwo, which players will have to defeat if they're interested in catching it.

This article notes all of the details regarding the upcoming Team GO Rocket Takeover event that's set to launch next month for Pokemon GO players to go through.

Everything you need to know about the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon GO in February 2023

Yet another iteration of the Team GO Rocket Takeover event is slated to begin on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 am local time and remain accessible until Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. After Shadow Mewtwo, Giovanni is reshuffling his battle party by introducing the powerful Shadow Registeel.

Additionally, the event will feature a brand new Special Research story that will reward players with a Super Rocket Radar to locate the Team GO Rocket boss. This unique Special Research story will be available to players until March 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

The event bonuses for this occasion will be as follows:

Players will encounter Team GO Rocket more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons in Pokemon GO.

Players can utilize a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

The following Pokemon will be turned into their Shadow variants:

Shadow Alolan Vulpix

Shadow Spoink

Shadow Blitzle

Shadow Joltik and more

The 12 km egg hatches will be as follows:

Larvitar (shiny variant will be available)

Absol (shiny variant will be available)

Skorupi (shiny variant will be available)

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard (shiny variant will be available)

Vullaby (shiny variant will be available)

Deino (shiny variant will be available)

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

Players will also have a Field Research task to complete during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon GO, which will reward them with a Mysterious Component. Keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the upcoming event to learn more about how to complete its tasks and the best way to defeat Giovanni in order to stand a chance of catching Shadow Registeel.

Team GO Rocket Takeover is part of the bigger Crackling Voltage event, which begins later this month. The latter will see Electric-type pocket monsters appearing far more frequently in the wild, along with the official debuts of Shiny Tapu Koko and Helioptile.

