Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023: Wild encounters, egg hatches, raid bosses, and more

Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year 2023 event is here, and trainers are in for festivities and celebrations. Players will have an increased chance of coming across the shiny variant of Darumaka, along with Bunnelby and Buneary appearing more frequently in the overworld. The event also has a host of wild encounters, egg hatches, raid bosses, and more.

January 2023 already saw one New Year celebration, marking the debut of Mega Salamence. Moreover, this month will see the first appearance of Shiny Tapu Koko. Community Day saw Chespin being featured in the spotlight.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 fights and rewards

The event began on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Along with exclusive Field Research tasks and Timed Research wishes, players will have various wild encounters, egg hatches, and raid bosses to contend with.

The wild encounters available during the Lunar New Year 2023 event for the AR title are as follows:

Buneary (shiny variant can be encountered)

Bunnelby (shiny variant can be encountered)

Combee (shiny variant can be encountered)

Fennekin

Magikarp (shiny variant can be encountered)

Magmar (shiny variant can be encountered)

Numel (shiny variant can be encountered)

Ponyta (shiny variant can be encountered)

Slugma (shiny variant can be encountered)

Darumaka (shiny variant can be encountered) [lucky encounter]

Flareon [lucky encounter]

The 7 km egg hatches available during the Lunar New Year 2023 event for Pokemon GO players are as follows:

Chingling

Darumaka (shiny variant can be encountered)

Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant can be encountered)

Riolu (shiny variant can be encountered)

Scraggy

The various raid bosses for each tier during the Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokemon GO for trainers to battle against are as follows:

One Star Raids: Hisuian Voltorb, Shinx (shiny variant can be encountered), Darumaka (shiny variant can be encountered), Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant can be encountered)

Hisuian Voltorb, Shinx (shiny variant can be encountered), Darumaka (shiny variant can be encountered), Galarian Darumaka (shiny variant can be encountered) Three-Star Raids: Flareon, Shuckle (shiny variant can be encountered), Blaziken (shiny variant can be encountered), Druddigon (shiny variant can be encountered), Diggersby

Flareon, Shuckle (shiny variant can be encountered), Blaziken (shiny variant can be encountered), Druddigon (shiny variant can be encountered), Diggersby Five-Star Raids: Regice (shiny variant can be encountered)

Regice (shiny variant can be encountered) Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny (shiny variant can be encountered)

Later this week, Pokemon GO players will be able to participate in the next interaction of the Community Day Classic event on January 21, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This time the featured pocket monster is Larvitar. Interested readers can learn more about the occasion here.

