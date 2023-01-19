Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

With Lunar New Year 2023 coming online in Pokemon GO shortly, players can finally make their wishes and participate in the event-exclusive Timed Research that will be made available to them. With the Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research providing players with three paths, they will obtain different bonuses and tasks to complete, based on which path they choose.

In January 2023, Pokemon GO players have already seen the debut of Mega Salamence in Niantic's popular AR title, along with events such as January Community Day, the Twinkling Fantasy event, and GO Battle Weekend. In addition to the Lunar New Year 2023 celebrations, players will also get to participate in the January Community Day Classic this week.

This article details all of the tasks and the rewards they offer in the event-exclusive Timed Research that will be available alongside the Lunar New Year 2023 event in the AR title.

Everything that Pokemon GO players need to know about the Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Lunar New Year 2023 event is slated to begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will conclude on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. Players should have plenty of time to catch wild encounters, complete Field and Timed Research tasks, hatch eggs, and defeat Raid bosses.

As mentioned above, the Lunar New Year 2023 event features a particular Timed Research, titled "Lucky Wishes," which will branch out to allow players to choose one of the three following paths: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, an additional 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense duration, and 2x Stardust collection for catching Pokemon.

The various tasks and rewards for the Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research in Niantic's popular AR title are as follows:

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research - Hatching Eggs Path: Step 1/2

Catch 5 Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Great Ball

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research - Hatching Eggs Path: Step 2/2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Combusken encounter

Hatch 3 eggs - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1x Incubator

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research - Using Daily Adventure Incense Path: Step 1/2

Catch 5 Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Great Ball

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research - Using Daily Adventure Incense Path: Step 2/2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Combusken encounter

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 15 Pokemon - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 10x Golden Razz Berry, 25x Ultra Ball

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research - Collecting Stardust Path: Step 1/2

Catch 5 Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 10x Great Ball

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 500x Stardust, 500 XP, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Timed Research - Collecting Stardust Path: Step 2/2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Magikarp encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Combusken encounter

Earn 7,500x Stardust - Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 Gifts to friends - Azumarill encounter

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1x Star Piece

