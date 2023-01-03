How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Giovanni is a formidable foe that Pokemon GO players can go up against, provided they find the elusive villain figure in-game. The Team GO Rocket boss is a hard man to find and an even harder character to defeat, with a bevy of Shadow Pokemon in his arsenal, including Shadow Mewtwo.

Giovanni is a well-known figure among the Pokemon faithful, having played a significant role in the popular series many times. In Pokemon GO, he heads Team GO Rocket, the primary antagonist organization in-game, which represents a never-ending threat to players.

Pokemon GO players will surely have come across Rocket Grunts hogging Poke Stops or in hot-air balloons. While they are easier to find and defeat, Giovanni is not so easily available and is more difficult to take down.

Team GO Rocket Leader Giovanni in Pokemon GO (January 2023): Weaknesses and best counters

There is a long list of tasks that Pokemon GO trainers have to complete before they have a chance to encounter the Team GO Rocket boss. This article guides interested readers on how to find him. Once they have found the man and engaged him in a battle, players must know his possible line-up for the month and the best counters for it.

The first phase of Giovanni's battle - Persian (Image via Pokemon GO)

The first Pokemon that Giovanni will bring out will always be Persian. This is a Normal-type Pocket Monster that can be countered with creatures using Fighting-type moves.

The best choices for this fight are as follows:

Terrakion that knows Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Pheromosa that knows Low Kick and Focus Blast

Lucario that knows Counter and Aura Sphere

Urshifu that knows Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr that knows Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom that knows Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp that knows Counter and Dynamic Punch

The second phase of Giovanni battle - Nidoqueen, Rhyperior, and Steelix (Image via Pokemon GO)

There are three possible candidates for Giovanni's second Pokemon — Nidoqueen, Steelix, and Rhyperior.

Rhyperior is a dual-type Pocket Monster with a Ground and Rock combination. Pokemon GO players can counter it by using creatures with Grass or Water-type moves.

Rhyperior is also weak to Fighting-type moves, which means trainers can continue with the Pokemon they used against Persian in the first fight.

The best choices for this fight are as follows:

Kartana that knows Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Kingler that knows Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre that knows Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Zarude that knows Vine Whip and Power Whip

Roserade that knows Razar Leaf and Solar Beam

Rillaboom that knows Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Nidoqueen is a dual-type Pocket Monster with Poison and Ground combination. Pokemon GO players can counter it by using Pokemon with Ground-, Psychic-, Water-, or Ice-type moves. The best choices for this fight are as follows:

Mewtwo that knows Confusion and Psystrike

Hoopa (Unbound) that knows Confusion and Psychic

Galarian Darmanitan that knows Ice Fang and Avalanche

Deoxys (Attack) that knows Zen Headbutt and Psycho Boost

Alakazam that knows Confusion and Psychic

Steelix is a dual-type Pocket Monster with Steel and Ground combination. Pokemon GO players can take it down by using creatures with Fighting-, Ground-, Fire-, or Water-type moves. The best choices for this fight are as follows:

Terrakion that knows Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Reshiram that knows Fire Fang and Overheat

Pheromosa that knows Low Kick and Focus Blast

Lucario that knows Counter and Aura Sphere

Chandelure that knows Fire Spin and Overheat

Volcarona that knows Fire Spin and Overheat

The third phase of Giovanni battle - Metwo (Image via Pokemon GO)

Giovanni's final Pokemon changes from time to time. Since the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in November last year, Giovanni's final Pokemon has been Shadow Mewtwo, and it remains so for this month. If players can defeat the Team GO Rocket boss, they will have an opportunity to catch Shadow Mewtwo.

Giovanni is using Shadow Mewtwo against Trainers in battles

Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pocket Monster. Players can counter it by using creatures that have Dark-, Ghost- or Bug-type moves in their arsenal. The best choices for this fight are as follows:

Pheromosa that knows Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Chandelure that knows Hex and Shadow Ball

Gengar that knows Lick and Shadow Ball

Dragapult that knows Hex and Shadow Ball

Darkrai that knows Snarl and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon that knows Bite and Brutal Swing

Yveltal that knows Snarl and Dark Pulse

Once they have defeated Giovanni, trainers will get a chance to get their hands on Shadow Mewtwo. Players need not worry if they get defeated in battle as they can quickly challenge Giovanni again.

Shadow Mewtwo is an absolute beast to have on one's team, with the general consensus being not to purify it.

