Niantic has slowly begun revealing exciting events in Pokemon GO over the next few months, including the latest season of Mythical Wishes, the December content update, and now the GO Tour Hoenn: Las Vegas. The festive season is upon us and the foreseeable future promises to be a gala time for players.

Niantic's consistency in churning out exciting periodical events has resulted in Pokemon GO remaining relevant for more than half a decade since its release. Be it through seasonal celebrations, nostalgic recaps, or the introduction of new pocket monsters, the hype surrounding the AR title keeps soaring.

So what is in store for players in the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event?

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas

Niantic's recent official blog post announced that the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn will be coming to Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18 and 19, 2023, from 10 am to 6 pm PST, with an in-person event.

Players will be able to encounter Pokemon from the Hoenn region of Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire in Sunset Park.

Live event tickets for the same are now available with the early bird discounted pricing of US$25. The offer will be active until December 31. Ticket holders will get access to a Special Research story where they will be tasked to ally with Team GO Rocket Leaders for the very first time in Pokemon GO in an exclusive adventure.

Ticket-holding trainers in Las Vegas will also be able to participate in the Chasing Legends Special Research story where Rhi from the GO Ultra Recon Squad will make an appearance. Professor Willow has enlisted Rhi's expertise to research Red and Blue Orbs, which are linked to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, according to Hoenn folklore.

The announcement also revealed that there will be an increased likelihood of encountering shiny variants of pocket monsters found in the Hoenn region. While purchasing a ticket doesn't guarantee a Shiny Pokemon encounter, ticket-holding trainers at the in-person event may have a better probability of doing so.

Primal beasts are coming (Image via Pokemon GO)

Pokemon GO: Hoenn - Las Vegas will showcase the Primal Reversion for the first time Primal Reversion in the AR title, with Groudon and Kyogre surfacing. Ticket-holding trainers in the city will be able to partake in Primal Surge Field Research, which will lead to encounters with Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre.

The Masterwork Research: Wish Granted will allow ticket-holding trainers to complete it and come across Shiny Jirachi. The event will also bring the Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge, where players will be able to choose between a Ruby and Sapphire badge. The choice will affect certain in-person Pokemon encounters.

The Raid schedule for the event is as follows:

Five-Star Raids

Normal Forme Deoxys (Shiny available)

Attack Forme Deoxys (Shiny available)

Defense Forme Deoxys (Shiny available)

Speed Forme Deoxys (Shiny available)

Primal Raids

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Niantic confirmed that Special Pokemon will be spawning in unique habitats during the event. They are as follows:

Habitat spawns

Blistering Sands: Torchic (Shiny available), Nincada (Shiny available), Cacnea (Shiny available), Bagon (Shiny available) & more

Torchic (Shiny available), Nincada (Shiny available), Cacnea (Shiny available), Bagon (Shiny available) & more Eerie Mists: Surskit (Shiny available), Meditite (Shiny available), Chimecho (Shiny available), Absol (Shiny available) & more

Surskit (Shiny available), Meditite (Shiny available), Chimecho (Shiny available), Absol (Shiny available) & more Verdant Earth: Treecko (Shiny available), Wurmple (Shiny available). Mawile (Shiny available), Gulpin (Shiny available) & more

Treecko (Shiny available), Wurmple (Shiny available). Mawile (Shiny available), Gulpin (Shiny available) & more Ancient Shores: Mudkip (Shiny available), Lileep (Shiny available), Feebas (Shiny available), Clamperl (Shiny available) & more

The following shiny variants will be appearing for the first time in Pokemon GO during the event:

Shiny Unown H

Shiny Surskit

Shiny Gulpin

Shiny Torkoal

Shiny Cacnea

Shiny Tropius

Shiny Relicanth

The following Pokemon will hatch from eggs during the event:

2 km Eggs: Pichu (Shiny available), Igglybuff (Shiny available), Treecko (Shiny available), Torchic (Shiny available), Mudkip (Shiny available), Azurill (Shiny available), Wynaut (Shiny available)

Pichu (Shiny available), Igglybuff (Shiny available), Treecko (Shiny available), Torchic (Shiny available), Mudkip (Shiny available), Azurill (Shiny available), Wynaut (Shiny available) 5 km Eggs: Surskit (Shiny available), Gulpin (Shiny available), Cacnea (Shiny available)

Surskit (Shiny available), Gulpin (Shiny available), Cacnea (Shiny available) 7 km Eggs: Tripanch (Shiny available), Feebas (Shiny available), Bagon (Shiny available), Beldum (Shiny available)

Tripanch (Shiny available), Feebas (Shiny available), Bagon (Shiny available), Beldum (Shiny available) 10 km Eggs: Torkoal (Shiny available), Tropius (Shiny available), Relicanth (Shiny available)

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas is filled to the brim with various offerings from the iconic Hoenn region. Players will surely be excited to partake in the event in February next year.

