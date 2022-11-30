Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global - Schedule, Special Research story, Primal Reversion, and more

Niantic recently released information regarding the Global and Las Vegas parts of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event and it seems players are headed for a gala time. The occasion will be marked by the arrival of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre along with the debuts of a number of new shiny variants in-game.

Season of Light is set to draw to an end in the next few days with Mythical Wishes to take its place. The December Content Update for Pokemon GO was revealed earlier. Niantic also announced the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day, which will feature the first appearance of mega-evolved forms of the Hoenn starters.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Don’t miss your chance to play with thousands of other Trainers from around the world! Who knows—you never know what Pokémon you might encounter.



🎟 gotour.pokemongolive.com Pokémon of Hoenn are coming to Sunset Park when #PokemonGOTour arrives in Las Vegas February 2023!Don’t miss your chance to play with thousands of other Trainers from around the world! Who knows—you never know what Pokémon you might encounter. Pokémon of Hoenn are coming to Sunset Park when #PokemonGOTour arrives in Las Vegas February 2023! Don’t miss your chance to play with thousands of other Trainers from around the world! Who knows—you never know what Pokémon you might encounter. 😉 🎟 gotour.pokemongolive.com https://t.co/5P75GWq7Al

So what is in store for trainers on the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global?

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global

The official announcement blog post invites players from around the world on a global adventure on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26 in 2023 from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

During that time, players will be able to engage in a Special Research store Chasing Legends, where Rhi from the GO Ultra Recon Squad will enlist the player's help to chase up the Red and Blue Orbs.

According to Hoenn lore, these artifacts are linked to Primal Kyogre and Primal Gourdon. The earlier rumors were correct and the Primal versions of these Legendary beasts are indeed arriving on Pokemon GO with the event.

Primal beasts are coming (Image via Pokemon GO)

The event will also feature the Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge where players will have to choose either a Ruby or a Sapphire badge. Their choice will affect certain aspects of the event, according to the announcement. Players will also be able to collect Mega Energy and come across Ghost-type Pokemon with rare Field Research tasks.

If purchased, the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted will allow trainers the chance to encounter a Shiny Jirachi. The Raid bosses for the various tiers that week are as follows:

One-Star Raids: Treecko (Shiny variant available), Torchic (Shiny variant available), Mudkip (Shiny variant available)

Treecko (Shiny variant available), Torchic (Shiny variant available), Mudkip (Shiny variant available) Five-Star Raids: Normal Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available), Attack Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available), Defense Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available), Speed Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available)

Normal Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available), Attack Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available), Defense Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available), Speed Forme Deoxys (Shiny variant available) Primal Raids: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Players will be able to come across the following shiny pocket monsters for the first time in Pokemon GO:

Shiny Unown H

Shiny Surskit

Shiny Gulpin

Shiny Torkoal

Shiny Cacnea

Shiny Tropius

Shiny Relicanth

Moreover, the event will feature special Pokemon appearing in unique habitats. The pocket monsters and their habitats are as follows:

Blistering Sands: Torchic (Shiny variant available), Nincada (Shiny variant available), Cacnea (Shiny variant available), Bagon (Shiny variant available), and more

Torchic (Shiny variant available), Nincada (Shiny variant available), Cacnea (Shiny variant available), Bagon (Shiny variant available), and more Verdant Earth: Treecko (Shiny variant available), Wurmple (Shiny variant available). Mawile (Shiny variant available), Gulpin (Shiny variant available), and more

Treecko (Shiny variant available), Wurmple (Shiny variant available). Mawile (Shiny variant available), Gulpin (Shiny variant available), and more Eerie Mists: Surskit (Shiny variant available), Meditite (Shiny variant available), Chimecho (Shiny variant available), Absol (Shiny variant available), and more

Surskit (Shiny variant available), Meditite (Shiny variant available), Chimecho (Shiny variant available), Absol (Shiny variant available), and more Ancient Shores: Mudkip (Shiny variant available), Lileep (Shiny variant available), Feebas (Shiny variant available), Clamperl (Shiny variant available) and more

Over the course of the event, the following critters will hatch from the various eggs in Pokemon GO:

2 km Eggs: Pichu (Shiny variant available), Igglybuff (Shiny variants available), Treecko (Shiny variant available), Torchic (Shiny variant available), Mudkip (Shiny variant available), Azurill (Shiny variant available), Wynaut (Shiny variant available)

Pichu (Shiny variant available), Igglybuff (Shiny variants available), Treecko (Shiny variant available), Torchic (Shiny variant available), Mudkip (Shiny variant available), Azurill (Shiny variant available), Wynaut (Shiny variant available) 5 km Eggs: Surskit (Shiny variant available), Gulpin (Shiny variant available), Cacnea (Shiny variant available)

Surskit (Shiny variant available), Gulpin (Shiny variant available), Cacnea (Shiny variant available) 7 km Eggs: Tripanch (Shiny variant available), Feebas (Shiny variant available), Bagon (Shiny variant available), Beldum (Shiny variant available)

Tripanch (Shiny variant available), Feebas (Shiny variant available), Bagon (Shiny variant available), Beldum (Shiny variant available) 10 km Eggs: Torkoal (Shiny variant available), Tropius (Shiny variant available), Relicanth (Shiny variant available)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...



12.1.2022 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 🌠 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 https://t.co/f3nBhamdvG

That's all there is to know about the Global event of the GO Tour: Hoenn. Players can also learn about the in-person live event that will be held in Las Vegas by checking here. They can also learn more about the upcoming December events here.

Poll : 0 votes