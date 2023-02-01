How to use Pokemon GO egg-hatching widget (February 2023)

Egg hatching is one of Pokemon GO's core game mechanics and can yield players plenty of quality Pocket Monsters. However, opening the app over and over to check one's hatching progress can be tedious.

Fortunately, Niantic accounted for this and implemented an on-screen widget for players to use. This miniaturized window allows trainers to check in on their eggs in Pokemon GO without ever opening the app, which can be pretty helpful when they are on the move.

Even better, the widget is available on both Android and iOS, so many fans will be able to take advantage of it. While the widget may not work on every device, it should be quite easy to activate.

Enabling the egg-hatching widget for Pokemon GO on Android and iOS

Pokemon GO's egg and buddy widgets can be enabled in just a few taps (Image via Niantic)

Niantic's egg-hatching widget is compatible with a vast range of devices, so if trainers have an Android or iOS device, there's a good chance they can enable the widget quickly. Additionally, a widget exists to keep track of a trainer's buddy Pokemon, and this can be activated in the same way.

Both Pokemon GO widgets operate in cohesion with the Adventure Sync function, so players will want to ensure that it has been activated before starting.

To set up the egg widget on Android, follow these steps:

On your home screen, tap and hold your finger on an empty part of the screen. A small menu should appear with a widget option for you to select. Go ahead and select it to access your list of widgets. Scroll through your usable widgets until you find those for Pokemon GO. The egg widget should be listed under the game's category. Tap and hold your finger on the egg widget to carry it to your home screen. While still holding your finger, drag the widget to a location you'd like to place it. You can then let go of the widget, and it should drop into place.

To set up the egg widget on iOS, follow these steps:

Like before, tap and hold your finger on an empty part of your home screen. Your apps should begin to shake after you've held your tap long enough. Find and tap the plus symbol that has appeared in the top-left corner of the screen. For quick access without needing to scroll through a list, enter Pokemon GO into the search field that appears. Tap the egg widget and then select to add the widget. Once the widget has been placed, you can move it about as you like by tapping and holding it.

Once the widget is available on the home screen, trainers can easily view their egg-hatching progress without opening Pokemon GO. As long as Adventure Sync is enabled, and the game has access to the player's location data, everything should continue to run smoothly.

The widget will even inform trainers when an egg is ready to hatch. They can then dive into the game to see which new Pokemon they've obtained. Along the way, it may not hurt to enable the buddy widget to check in with a player's traveling companion.

