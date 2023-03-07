How to link and transfer from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME? (March 2023)

One of the main points that entices people to play Pokemon GO is the relatively higher rates of encountering shiny Pokemon and ones with better IVs, which they can transfer to their Nintendo Switch games. This can be done using the Pokemon HOME application.

Niantic's mobile game features pocket monsters from all regions and generations, making it easy to acquire Pokemon from other generations in your console games. Pokemon Home makes this process of transferring quite simple.

Although transferring creatures from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME is fairly straightforward, it is not necessary for everyone. This especially applies to those who are just starting out on their Pokemon journey.

This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on setting things up, and then you can use it as many times as you want, keeping in mind the in-game restrictions.

Step-by-step guide on transferring pocket monsters from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME

You have to follow the steps mentioned here to transfer the creatures from one platform to the other successfully:

First, download the Pokemon HOME application on your mobile device. It will be available for free on all app stores. After this, you have to download the program on your Nintendo Switch device, as you cannot successfully transfer pocket monsters without doing so. Once you have installed the program on your Switch, connect the app to your Nintendo account. Open the Pokemon GO app on your phone and go to the settings menu, which you will find by clicking on the Pokeball icon in the middle of the lower portion of your screen. In the Settings menu, you will find the Pokemon HOME option at the end of the list. On clicking that button, you will be given all the relevant information about the transfer you are about to make, the essence of which is to let you know that creatures you send out of Pokemon GO will not be retrievable in the mobile game. Between these paragraphs, you will find a green button that says "send Pokemon." When you click on the button, you will be taken to a menu that will familiarize you with GO Transfer Energy. You can select and transfer whichever of your creatures you want over here.

Please note that different kinds of Pokemon require different amounts of GO transfer energy: regular ones cost the least, while Legendary and Shiny versions demand a lot more. The energy has a cooldown period over which it is restored. If you want to use it once more before the time ends, you can purchase it in the in-game store.

You will get candy for all the Pokemon you transfer from Pokemon GO, similar to how you get the same for transferring your Pokemon to Professor Willow in the mobile game. Transferring creatures from GO to HOME is the only way to get Mystery Boxes that are used to spawn Meltan.

Pokemon HOME is an excellent way of transferring creatures from one platform to another. Pokemon GO is one of the most lucrative places to transfer from because of the chance to encounter Trade Evolutions, version exclusives, and shiny pocket monsters.

