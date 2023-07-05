Pokemon GO July 3-9 (2023): Shiny Mew, 7th Anniversary Party, Squirtle Community Day Classic, and more

The first week of July 2023 is slated to be an exciting time for Pokemon GO trainers, with the 7th Anniversary Party, set to start soon. The occasion marks the return of Shiny Mew in the form of the ticketed All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline from the GO Tour: Kanto in 2021. Shiny Kanto Legendary Birds will also be available as part of 5-star raids.

However, developer Niantic recently found itself in hot water. Multiple events suffered from technical issues and bugs that the developers had to hurriedly fix. The game's direction has also been severely criticized for being anti-community, as Niantic implemented Remote Raid Pass nerfs to encourage players to get outside to play.

The upcoming week might offer just what the company needs to earn back the community's goodwill.

Shiny Mew, Shiny Kanto Legendary Birds, and more await Pokemon GO players this week

1) 7th Anniversary Party

The 7th Anniversary Party is slated to begin on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Many event bonuses are in place for trainers, including special day-specific ones.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/pokemongo… From Vivillon to Ultra Beasts, Daily Adventure Incense to the Master Ball, the past year has brought many new features to Pokémon GO. We’re thrilled to celebrate seven years with our amazing Trainers! From Vivillon to Ultra Beasts, Daily Adventure Incense to the Master Ball, the past year has brought many new features to Pokémon GO. We’re thrilled to celebrate seven years with our amazing Trainers! pokemongolive.com/post/pokemongo… https://t.co/h0Og326s9l

Costumed Wartortle and Blastoise with a Party Hat will debut on the occasion. Event-themed Field Research tasks will provide encounters with first-partner Pokemon. There will also be a ticketed Timed Research questline for trainers to engage in.

2) Shiny Mew

The shiny variant of the elusive pocket monster Mew is returning in Pokemon GO with the 7th Anniversary Party event. Introduced during the GO Tour: Kanto, All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research will be available for the upcoming event against a $5 ticket.

Learn more about the tasks, rewards, and stipulations involved in our guide.

3) Community Day Classic July 2023

This month will feature the next iteration of Community Day Classic, with Pokemon No. 0007 Squirtle being showcased in the spotlight. The event will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

It will provide Pokemon GO players with the featured Charged Attack Hydro Cannon for Blastoise when evolved during the event or up to two hours afterward. There will also be other event bonuses, Field Research, and Special Research.

4) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO featured Rufflet on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. The event featured a bonus of 2x Catch Stardust.

This week's Raid Hour will feature Heatran on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. The pocket monster will appear more frequently in 5-star raids during that period.

5) GO Battle League

The currently active and upcoming GO Battle League in Pokemon GO that trainers will engage in this week are as follows:

June 30 to July 7

Master League Premier (3x win Stardust)

Single-type Cup: Great League Edition (3x win Stardust)

July 7 to July 14

Master League (3x win Stardust)

Retro Cup: Great League Edition (3x win Stardust)

6) 5-star and Mega Raid Bosses

This week's 5-star and Mega Raid schedule in Pokemon GO is as follows:

June 29 to July 6

Heatran as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Sableye as Mega Raid boss

July 6 to July 13

Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdo as 5-star Raid bosses

Mega Blastoise as Mega Raid boss

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO!



#HiddenGems It’s time to celebrate, Trainers! 🥳From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO! It’s time to celebrate, Trainers! 🥳🎉From our Anniversary Party to Adventure Week, we have a month’s worth of excitement to celebrate seven years of Pokémon GO!#HiddenGems https://t.co/IrA4Y14q02

That covers our weekly roundup for Pokemon GO. Interested readers can check out our guide's entire July 2023 content roadmap.

Poll : 0 votes