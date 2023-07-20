Pokemon GO Blaze New Trails announced for July 2023

The Blaze New Trails event has been announced for Pokemon GO, with trainers able to participate in it later this month. The event celebrates the new feature Routes, which debuts today (July 20) in-game. Furthermore, the occasion will also mark the first appearance of the Legendary Pokemon Zygarde. The Order Pokemon will be available through a Special Research titled From A to Zygarde.

The news of Blaze New Trailes will delight the player base as the current week has no other event except for the three-hour Riolu Hatch Day. They will also be eager to learn more about routes and its mechanics. The feature was earlier revealed through early access and community posts.

Blaze New Trails will take place later this week in Pokemon GO

Blaze New Trails will begin on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Zygarde will make its first appearance in the popular AR title on this occasion.

Blaze New Trails roadmap (Image via Niantic)

During the event, players can participate in a Special Research titled From A to Zygarde. Completing this will grant them an encounter with 10% Zygarde.

While exploring routes, Pokemon GO players may come across a Zygarde Cell, which can be stored in their Zygarde Cube. These cells can change Zygarde's form from 10% to 50% and finally to the Complete form.

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate for the event include the following:

Growlithe [shiny encounter available]

Ponyta [shiny encounter available]

Doduo [shiny encounter available]

Lillipup [shiny encounter available]

Blitzle [shiny encounter available]

Yungoos [shiny encounter available]

The 7 km egg hatches for the event are as follows:

Rockruff [shiny encounter available]

Skwovet

Falinks

Routes are here (Image via Pokemon GO)

Blaze New Trails will feature Yungoos as Field Research task encounters for Pokemon GO players. Given that the event will award them an encounter with the Legendary Pokemon on its in-game debut, the Blaze New Trails event will surely be a hit in the community.