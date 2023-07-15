Pokemon GO Catching Some Z's Special Research: All tasks and rewards

As the Catching Some Z's event comes online in Pokemon GO, trainers are gearing up to catch everything it has on offer. Komala and Snorlax, both wearing a nightcap, will make their in-game debut at the event. There are also a plethora of exciting wild spawns for trainers to encounter, including Abra, Snorlax, Mareep, and Teddiursa.

Catching Some Z's is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 15, at 10 am local time and continue until Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It marks the worldwide celebration of the release of GO Plus+, a new accessory that is designed to make trainers' in-game experience smoother and more streamlined.

Upon connecting their GO Plus+ with the mobile AR title, trainers will receive a Special Research questline that will award them an encounter with Snorlax wearing a nightcap when completed.

What are the available Special Research tasks and rewards for Catching Some Z's event in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Zzz…



Zzz...



Huh? Wha—we’re awake! If you’re totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z’s!



Huh? Wha—we're awake! If you're totally awake, too, why not celebrate the upcoming release of Pokémon GO Plus + with our newest event, Catching Some Z's!

For those worried about not receiving their GO Plus+ within the duration of the event, fret not. The Special Research questline for the occasion will be available and can be claimed even after the Catching Some Z's event ends.

The tasks and rewards for the exclusive Special Research is as follows:

Catching Some Z's - Step 1 of 2

Catch 20 Pokemon in Poke Balls using Pokemon GO Plus+ - 25x Poke Ball

Catch 10 Pokemon in Great Balls or Ultra Balls - 15x Great Ball

Spin 15 PokeStops using Pokemon GO Plus+ - 2000x Stardust

Track sleep using Pokemon GO Plus+ for seven days - ???

Rewards: ???

Catching Some Z's Step 2 of 2

No information is available for now

Given the third task of the first step requires a week's worth of work, the complete rewards for Step 1, as well as the tasks and rewards for Step 2, are still unknown. We will update this article as soon as the details are available. Interested readers should keep an eye out for the same.

What lies ahead in July 2023 for Pokemon GO fans?

The next event after Catching Some Z's is Riolu Hatch Day. The Emanation Pokemon-centric occasion will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. A plethora of bonuses related to hatching Riolu will be in place, including increased chances to get Shiny Riolu.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get those Incubators ready, Trainers—Hatch Day featuring Riolu is coming July 22!

After that, Adventure Week 2023 will begin on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It will mark the debut of the long-awaited Mega Tyranitar. The occasion will also mark the first appearances of Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura.